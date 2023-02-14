Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Michigan State students recount hiding wherever they can during active shooter

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cXVg_0kmsG7kn00

Heartbreaking images of students barricading themselves in classrooms, bathrooms, or any space they could find, came in on Monday night as an active shooter was on the loose.

The shooting started around 8:18 p.m. Monday, and three people were killed and five injured across two crime scenes.

The suspected shooter was found early Tuesday morning and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police approached.

RELATED: Live coverage of the mass shooting at Michigan State University

Good Morning America talked to a Michigan State University student who says he heard the gunman shoot inside his classroom at least 4 times. He says two students in the class were injured during the shooting.

Michigan State students recalls moment gunman shot in his classroom hitting students

One student our Alicia Smith spoke with, a freshman from Windsor, Ontario, was alone in an off-campus apartment.

Jack Tell said he barricaded three separate doors with dressers and chairs, grabbed a hockey stick, and hid in a bathroom closet for three hours.

"Being a part of an active shooter situation. It's not a drill. Was this something that you ever, ever expected to have to go through?" I asked.

"I mean, obviously, when you see stuff like the Oxford shooting and just you think about it sometimes once in a while it crosses your mind, but you never really prepare and think that that's something that's going to happen to you while you're at school. So, it was definitely crazy and unexpected for sure," he said.

Dell said he is still kind of in shock, but he was able to call his parents to let them know he was OK.

Our Keenan Smith is live Tuesday morning from East Lansing. He caught up with a father who drove hours from Illinois to East Lansing on Monday night to see his daughter, after he heard about the mass shooting.

He said he drove 5 1/2 hours from Champaign, Illinois as fast as he could, while checking in with her often.

Father drives hours to Michigan State campus, reunited with daughter after mass shooting

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 student still in critical condition following Michigan State shooting
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Funeral service held for MSU victim Arielle Anderson
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI2 days ago
West Michigan Spartan alumni group sets up to help current MSU students
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Two Flint men sentenced for illegally purchasing firearms
Flint, MI6 hours ago
INK 4 MSU: Lansing tattoo shop hosts fundraiser to support MSU victims
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Prosecutor requests teens be charged as adults in death of Battle Creek student
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Over 11,000 'Spartan Strong' shirts, clothing sold to support victims, MSU fund
Portland, MI2 days ago
Here to listen: FOX 17 lets Spartans share their stories
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Lansing street gang leader sentenced to 12 years in prison
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Students, fans support MSU men’s hoops at Breslin Center
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
83-year-old woman dies after fire at assisted care facility
Grand Rapids, MI10 hours ago
Grand Rapids man killed in crash on M-6
Grand Rapids, MI19 hours ago
More than 600,000 without power in Michigan after ice storm
Lansing, MI22 hours ago
U of M researchers looking into long-term effects of concussions
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy