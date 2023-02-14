Local councilman pushes for rideshare drivers to carry guns after daughter was killed on the job

ATLANTA — There’s a push to allow rideshare drivers to have guns on them. This comes after a Lyft driver was killed on the job.

Now her dad, who is a councilman in Peachtree Corners, is pushing for change.

The last few months have been tough for Peachtree City Councilman Joe Sawyer.

“I haven’t slept. I haven’t slept since November 21,” said Sawyer. “We went by the cemetery yesterday and me and my wife had a hard time.”

His daughter, 31-year-old Lauren Allen, was driving for Lyft when she was shot and killed in November. DeKalb County Police said Allen was dropping off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with her boyfriend, and he fired his gun and hit Allen.

“They’re out there driving. They don’t have no protection at all, so we need to do something,” said Sawyer.

That’s why he wants to draft a proposal allowing rideshare drivers to carry a weapon.

“They got to protect themselves. If my daughter had a gun that night, she could have protected herself,” said Sawyer.

Well-known author Cedric Norris Jr. uses both Uber and Lyft when traveling for work. He doesn’t feel good about the possibility of his ride share driver having a gun.

“Between speaking engagements or going to different recruiting events for work, things like that, so I travel pretty frequently,” said Norris.

He said getting into a vehicle and seeing a weapon on the seat would be “unsettling.”

“To get into a vehicle and to be taken to the airport and see an AR-15 sitting on your driver’s front seat, it seems to be a little unsettling,” said Norris.

Neither Uber nor Lyft allow their drivers to carry a weapon while on the clock.

Attorney Jessica Cino with Krevolin Horst Law Firm said if there was a state law allowing this to happen, it could override the company.

“Now, if we have a state law that says that Uber and Lyft drivers are, in fact, allowed to carry a concealed weapon, the state law will trump the company policy,” said Cino.

She also said if this legislation is passed, both Uber and Lyft will probably push back in some form. They could have the option to not hire drivers who won’t follow their policies.



