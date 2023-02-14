In Park Ridge, Pickwick Theatre’s interim operator is looking forward to new releases, business picking up

Pickwick Theatre General Manager Kathryn Tobias steps out of the box office on the theater's final night of movies under longtime operators Dino Vlahakis and Dave Loomos, Jan. 12, 2023. Tobias, who is running the theater through April 1, says she hears a lot of people tell her that someone has bought the Pickwick, but the theater is not for sale. Caroline Kubzansky/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Kathryn Tobias, the interim operator of Park Ridge’s vintage, beloved Pickwick Theatre, has had a lot of people tell her someone bought the theater this winter.

But the Pickwick isn’t for sale. Its staff is awaiting news of who will lease the theater from longtime owners and operators Dino Vlahakis and Dave Loomos, who retired last month.

“We’re in limbo, but we’re fine, and we just want customers to come and watch movies,” Tobias said.

It’s been a strange last few months for Tobias. After Chicago Tribune/Pioneer Press broke the news in December that Vlahakis and Loomos would close the theater, ticket sales leapt and interest from potential heirs to the theater poured in.

Initially, Vlahakis thought he could have a new lease ready to go by Jan. 12, the day he and Loomos planned to officially retire. But they pulled back from announcing the new operator just a day before the planned closing night event, a showing of “Gone With the Wind,” saying they wanted to ensure that all the terms of the lease were locked down.

To date, no heir to the theater operation at the 1928 landmark has been announced. The plan is for Tobias to operate the theater at least until April 1.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped local gossip and social media chit chat about who the “buyers” might be, Tobias said.

She has heard people speculate, completely erroneously, that everyone from local real estate family the Fallicos to Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson to Des Plaines Theater owner Ron Onesti to Park Ridge natives Hillary Rodham Clinton and Harrison Ford are taking over the theater. A “Save the Pickwick” Facebook page and a change.org petition to keep movies playing in the theater have both circulated on the internet.

In reality, Tobias, who is the theater’s only full-time employee, and the rest of the staff are just waiting for Vlahakis and Loomos to “dot their i’s and cross their t’s” on a lease.

Tobias, flanked by posters advertising “80 for Brady” and “A Knock at the Cabin” in the back portion of the Pickwick, told Pioneer Press that things are chugging along.

The theater had hosted a Park Ridge Classic Films showing of “Grease” the night before, Tobias said, which brought in 500 people.

She’s working on the theater’s social media strategy, including its Twitter account, which is up to 143 followers from 34, and its presence on TikTok, although the latter is mostly facilitated by a crew of younger staffers whom Tobias jokingly referred to as the social media interns.

They have no plans to begin upcharging for seats based on their location in the theater, Tobias said, with a hint of disdain for AMC Theatres’ recent announcement.

One of the pressures that had influenced Vlahakis’ decision to shut the theater had been the dwindling options for what he could show at the theater as movie companies slowed their releases of productions and streaming services diverted customers from theaters. Tobias said that’s still an issue, but that she has “high hopes” that the flow of pictures will pick up.

If revenue cooperates, Tobias also said she has a few upgrades in mind for some elements of the theater, like equipping the 39-seat Theater Five with reclining seats.

“It’s our little guy and I’d like to make it more enticing to people,” she said.

Late winter is generally a quiet period at the theater, Tobias said, but she’s expecting a boost in traffic beginning with Valentines’ Day and as spring movies begin to release.

The next few months look pretty good, she said.

“I’m really excited for Super Mario Brothers,” she said. “I think the teaser trailer was adorable and hilarious and I’m loving all the posters they’ve been sending out right now… they’re fun, colorful.”

There’s a new Guardians movie coming out, and a new Indiana Jones picture too, she added.

Despite the uncertainty, Tobias said she’s excited about the months ahead, including at least one more Park Ridge Classic Films screening on March 29: “Mad Max 2,” released in 1981. In an email to his followers, Classic Films series organizer Matthew Hoffman wrote that this may be the series’ last screening on the mega-screen due to the expectation that it might come down in order to access the stage. However, he noted that had not been confirmed.

In any case, Tobias expects movie lovers to stream in.

“I’ve been looking forward to the 2023 lineup for movies,” she said. “I’m so glad to go full steam ahead.”