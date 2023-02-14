Katy Perry announces new dates for Las Vegas residency in summer 2023

Katy Perry has announced the dates for her forthcoming Las Vegas residency.

The pop star is set to perform a run of gigs in the city this summer, while country singer Luke Bryan is also set to play a number of concurrent dates.

Perry and Bryan jointly announced the dates on their Instagram pages.

“What are you doing on my Instagram?” Perry can be heard asking in a video.

“I’m trying to get some of your 100 million followers!” replies Bryan, laughing.

“Why am I on your Instagram?” Perry then says, before Bryan responds: “Because you want my... 6.5 million.”

“I do love you guys very much,” Perry adds. “You guys are salt of the earth, honestly.”

The musicians then announced that they are adding new dates to their Las Vegas residencies at Resorts World.

“I’m doing new shows,” Bryan says.

“Me too!” Perry adds. “Our calendars are crazy! We share the stage, actually we share the same backstage and the same dressing room.”

Perry began her Resorts World residency back in December 2021. The new dates will come in May, July and August of this year.

By the end of her residency, she will have performed 70 times at the venue.

Tickets for the new dates for both shows will go on sale on Friday 17 February at 1 pm ET (6pm GMT).

Those wishing to purchase tickets can find them online here .

Reports have also suggested that Perry is gearing up for a new album, as well as a world tour in the not-too-distant future.