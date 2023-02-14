Arsene Wenger explains why ‘remarkable’ Arsenal must win Premier League title this year

Arsene Wenger has told Arsenal that they must win the Premier League title this year, urging his former club to not “miss this opportunity”.

Mikel Arteta’s side have a three-point lead at the the top of the table ahead of a crucial clash with Manchester City , their closest chasers.

It is now nearly 19 years since Arsenal last won the league, with Wenger’s “Invincibles” winning a third and final crown of the Frenchman’s long tenure in north London.

Having seen title challenges come infrequently during the rest of his 22-year tenure at the club, Wenger has stressed that the club must capitalise on the struggles of other more regular challengers and make the most of their chance.

“You win it when you can win it and you don’t care too much about all the rest, you let other people talk and you take the title,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS .

“Maybe the conditions next year will not be as favourable as they are now, so let’s not miss this opportunity. Arsenal has 51 points after 21 games which is remarkable.

“I feel the usual threats are all out of the race. The only threat is City and even City are not as dominant as they were last year or two years before and I feel since the start of the season City have been more vulnerable defensively than before.”

While Arsenal do have a game in hand on their nearest challengers, Pep Guardiola’s side will climb above them on goal difference with victory in Wednesday’s encounter.

Manchester City have won on each of their last six visits to the Emirates Stadium and Arteta, a former assistant under Guardiola, is yet to beat his old boss.