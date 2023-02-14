Dermatologists Say That Processed Meats, Fried Foods, And Dairy Products Increase The Likelihood Of Age-Related Beauty Issues

Wrinkles happen for a number of different reasons, including heavy smoking, drinking, and not consistently using sunscreen (even in the winter!). But, one of the most important factors, and the most overlooked, is diet. It’s so important for your skin to have a diet that provides your body with the essential nutrients your body needs. We spoke with skincare experts and dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan , MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, and Elaine F. Kung , MD, Clinical Assistant Professor at Weill-Cornell Medical College, about foods that no one should be eating because they can cause skin inflammation and will have especially negative effects on aging skin over 40. They say to avoid processed meats , fried foods , and dairy products . This is because these foods contain high levels of nitrates and sodium, which are extremely damaging to the skin. Nitrates are known to cause inflammation and wrinkles, while too much sodium can cause premature aging and dryness in the skin.

Processed meats

Processed meats are often high in sugar and low in nutrients. "Processed foods and meats are filled with saturated fats and nitrates, both of which can lead to inflammation of the skin," Morgan says. That's why consuming a heavy amount of processed foods and meats, like deli meat, can not only affect lead to premature wrinkles but can also be detrimental to your overall health. If eaten in excess, processed meats can also increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Fried foods

"Trans fats are awful for our health, [including] the skin," Morgan explains. This, she says, is because they " increase inflammation and the development of wrinkles." As you probably noticed, this list sounds a lot like a list of foods you'd want to avoid if you want to be healthy in general. She says this is because sugary, processed and deep-fried foods "affect our health and skin on a cellular level, and we can't separate our bodies from what goes into them."

Dairy products

Another inflammatory food that no one over 40 should be eating is dairy products. "Dairy, milk products, [and] whey protein also increase IGF-1, resulting in oilier skin. Meat and dairy protein increases leucine, which triggers an inflammatory pathway," Kung emphasizes. Dairy products like milk and cheese are not necessarily always bad for you, but if your skin is already prone to breakouts or skin inflammation, Kung suggests reducing the amount of dairy you're consuming every day because this could be the sneaky culprit of your skin woes.

As far as cleaning methods go, Leo says to always use a cleanser on wet skin, let it sink for a few minutes and then gently massage and finally wipe with a wet microfiber cloth. For the best results, she recommends applying your cleanser to wet skin and carefully massaging it to your skin. Finish off by wiping away with a damp microfiber cloth which will effectively pick up any remaining dirt particles.



“If your skin needs more than one face wash, try repeating the procedure with a different cleanser depending on your skin's needs,” Leo said. “The same facial cleanser can be used too; just ensure that it is massaged further into the skin for optimal results.”



For individuals that have oily skin or heavy makeup to remove, Leo says to reach for a foaming cleanser and electric brush combination to achieve better results. “For acne, look for a cleanser with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, leaving the product on the skin for a few minutes,” Leo said. “But try to use foaming agents, electric brushes, and substances for acne treatment infrequently (for example, several times a week) to avoid skin dryness and irritation.”



2. Moisturizing



Serums are great and all — particularly hyaluronic acid serums that are deeply moisturizing. But if your budget or time doesn’t allow for a serum, no worries — just don’t skip moisturizer. “For the best results, switch to a lighter cream during summer and a more nourishing one in winter,” Let said. “For optimal efficacy, apply creams and serums on wet skin as this helps lock moisture into the skin while allowing active ingredients to penetrate deeper within. My favorite moisturizing lotion from Cerave is oil-free and has active ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides to help lock in moisture and protect your skin barrier.”