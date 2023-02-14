Eagles to sign CB Mario Goodrich to reserve/futures deal

The Eagles are continuing their roster build and the team has signed cornerback Mario Goodrich to a reserve/futures deal just hours after Super Bowl LVII.

Goodrich, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Clemson didn’t see any action in 2022 but has loads of potential.

The Eagles didn’t select a cornerback during the NFL draft and then signed the former Clemson star to a massive, $217,000 guaranteed undrafted free agent deal.

During his career at Clemson, Goodrich logged 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while playing 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).