Open in App
WCBD Count on 2

US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report

By Julia Mueller,

17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZguLq_0kmrycuW00

The United States is warning it will stand with and defend the Philippines after reports that Beijing’s Coast Guard used laser devices to temporarily blind the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard ship, according to the State Department.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price called China’s conduct “provocative and unsafe” and said it interfered with the Philippines’ “lawful operations” in the South China Sea.

“More broadly, the PRC’s dangerous operational behavior directly threatens regional peace and stability, infringes upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed under international law, and undermines the rules-based international order,” Price said.

The crew of the BRP Malapascua was allegedly temporarily blinded by the laser devices as the ship sailed around Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef in the South China Sea to which the U.S. says China has “no lawful maritime claims.”

The Philippines Coast Guard says that the “green laser light” illuminated twice and the Chinese vessel “made dangerous maneuvers” in the water, blocking the delivery of food and supplies to military personnel aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, a ship intentionally grounded on the shoal, in what the Philippines says is “a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights.”

“The United States stands with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order and reaffirms an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard in the South China Sea, would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments,” Price asserted, citing a 1951 mutual defense treaty.

An international tribunal decided in 2016 that China has no claims to the area, and is legally bound to abide by the ruling. But China has rejected the ruling and now contends that the Philippines ship trespassed into the waters of the shoal, which it calls Renai Reef, without Beijing’s permission, according to CNN .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“I’m not qualified” OJ Simpson talks Alex Murdaugh trial
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
Juror dismissed from Alex Murdaugh trial due to improper conduct
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
Alex Murdaugh found guilty in double murder case
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
Obama praises South Carolina woman behind ‘Fired up’ chant as she retires
Greenwood, SC1 day ago
Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalised in California
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
SLED Chief Mark Keel speaks after Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison
Walterboro, SC11 hours ago
Man, 22, arrested after deadly North Charleston crash
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Man accused of pistol-whipping person who “cut in line” at West Ashley gas station
Charleston, SC3 days ago
2 dead following shooting in Upstate plant parking lot
Gaffney, SC2 days ago
Former VP Mike Pence to meet North Charleston’s police chief Thursday
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Police: 1 dead in shooting at Charleston apartment complex
Charleston, SC12 hours ago
Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Upstate
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Walterboro store clerk picks out $100K winning lottery ticket for customer
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
Coroner: Toddler killed after being hit by car in Berkeley County
Moncks Corner, SC1 day ago
Former Seacoast student ministry leader accused of assaulting underage girls
North Charleston, SC10 hours ago
1 dead, 1 arrested in downtown Charleston shooting
Charleston, SC1 day ago
2YH: Women not treated as effectively for AFib as men, experts say
Charleston, SC10 hours ago
Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
North Charleston breaks ground on new recreational center
North Charleston, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy