Why New Jersey needs more mental health professionals — now | Opinion

Before going to Integrity House’s residential substance use disorder treatment program, Stephanie had relapsed from addiction multiple times and was not able to care for her children. Today, she is a graduate of this program and in a halfway house, where she is progressing in recovery and gaining skills to be successful in employment and her personal life.

“Kayla and the other staff were really there for me and I will forever be grateful,” Stephanie said of Kayla Cheatum, LCSW, LCADC, associate director of the women’s residential program at Integrity House.

In 2021, Favio was severely depressed, neglected his health and left high school in 10th grade.

“I was dealing with past traumas that I hadn’t dealt with properly. I needed resources to make a change in my life and NewBridge Services was the place that I knew could help me,” he said.

Favio earned a high school diploma through NewBridge Services’ Jobs Plus program, with support from the program director Amy Sheppard, LCSW. He now provides freelance marketing services to businesses and is working toward an associate’s degree in business administration.

Stephanie and Favio’s achievements and Kayla and Amy’s compassion and dedication are truly inspiring. Their stories are two of many that demonstrate how members of our behavioral health workforce establish strong, trusting relationships with the individuals they serve and have aprofound, positive influence on their lives.

Every New Jersey resident — regardless of ethnicity, race, language, culture, disability, gender identity or religion —should have timely access to mental health and substance abuse disorder treatment and supports.

The pandemic resulted in a significant increase in demand for behavioral health services from children, youth and adults of all backgrounds. Meanwhile, the behavioral health workforce has suffered its highest levels of vacancies, and organizations are facing their greatest difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff. In fact, a March 2022 report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows that, nationwide, the number of behavioral health social workers and caseworkers is only 55% of the optimal number required to meet the ever-increasing level of need. Investment is required to strengthen and expand this critical frontline workforce.

The New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies’ campaign, Diverse Faces: Partners in Care, illustrates the powerful positive impact the behavioral health workforce has on individuals’ lives. In the campaign publication and five accompanying videos, behavioral healthcare staff and the individuals they serve describe how clinical treatment and other supports are enabling them to progress in their recovery from SUD and mental illnesses and achieve individualized goals, such as family reunification, education and employment.

Organizations need more funding so they can pay staff the market-rate salaries they deserve and make many more successes achievable. All reimbursement rates for mental health and substance abuse disorder services need to be increased to match the cost of care and provide for a stable workforce, so every person in our richly diverse state can readily access the services they need to lead high-quality lives, as Stephanie, Favio and many others are now able to do. A first step to achieving adequate reimbursement is to include $39 million in New Jersey's FY2024 budget for increased rates and contracts. In addition, S2668/A508 and S136/A1456, which would respectively index behavioral healthcare rates within the Department of Human Services and Department of Children and Families, must be passed. Otherwise, rates and contracts will continue to lose ground to inflation, falling well below the actual cost of care again and again.

The behavioral health workforce makes an extraordinary impact not only on the lives of the individuals and families they serve, but also on New Jersey’s bottom line, as the services they deliver prevent costly emergency room visits, hospitalizations, homelessness and situations that could lead to incarceration. Behavioral Health Partners in Care help individuals to become contributing members of their communities and taxpayers.

In a time of such great need for our citizens, New Jersey must step up to ensure timely access to mental health and substance abuse disorder services for all with investment in the dedicated professionals who provide those services.

Debra L. Wentz is president and CEO of the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies, a statewide trade association representing 164 organizational providers of services for more than 500,000 children and adults with mental illnesses, substance use disorders, intellectual/developmental disabilities and co-occurring disorders.