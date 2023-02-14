Chelsea Team News: Raheem Sterling In Fitness Race To Face Borussia Dortmund

Raheem Sterling is in a race to be fit to face Borussia Dortmund tomorrow in the Champions League.

Chelsea are sweating over the fitness of winger Raheem Sterling as the player now faces a race to make the game tomorrow against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

It's a chance for Chelsea to salvage something out of the season and go on a good run in the Champions League, but 3 Graham Potter would ideally want the experience of Sterling on the pitch.

We have all the team news ahead of tomorrow below.

Raheem Sterling will be assessed ahead of tomorrow's game and faces a fitness race. IMAGO / PA Images

Team News:

Raheem Sterling will be assessed but did not train for Chelsea today according to Scott Trotter.

Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria and Wesley Fofana all trained, but it is unknown if the players are ready to feature just yet after their injuries.

David Datro Fofana did not train but he is ineligible to play due to not being registered by Chelsea for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Cesar Azpilicueta joined Graham Potter for the press conference today, which may mean he starts tomorrow as the player who joins the manager usually starts the game the following day.

Kalidou Koulibaly is back after recovering from illness. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Reece James remains fit after returning from injury and performing well against West Ham. Kalidou Koulibaly is also back in the squad and training after missing the West Ham game through illness.

It's a massive game in the context of Chelsea's season, and it's a game against opposition they will feel they can beat. All eyes on Stamford Bridge tomorrow night as the Blue's host Jude Bellingham and Dortmund.

