Op-Ed: Top 10 romantic movies to watch on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic movie? From heartwarming love stories to steamy romances, here are the top 10 Valentine’s Day movies that are sure to set the mood for a romantic night in.

“The Notebook” (2004) – A classic romantic drama based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, this movie follows the love story of a young couple in the 1940s and their journey of love and loss.

“Titanic” (1997) – A timeless tale of love that has captivated audiences for over two decades, this epic film tells the story of a young aristocrat and a poor artist who fall in love aboard the doomed ship.

“The Proposal” (2009) – A fun and light-hearted romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, this movie follows a high-powered editor who is forced to marry her assistant in order to avoid deportation.

“When Harry Met Sally” (1989) – A charming romantic comedy that explores the question of whether men and women can be “just friends” and stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, this movie is a must-see for any fan of the genre.

“La La Land” (2016) – This modern-day musical tells the story of a struggling actress and a jazz musician who fall in love while trying to make it in Hollywood.

“Pretty Woman” (1990) – This beloved romantic film follows the unlikely romance between a wealthy businessman and a prostitute he hires for a week.

“500 Days of Summer” (2009) – A unique and quirky romantic comedy, this film explores the ups and downs of a relationship that is not meant to be.

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011) – Funny and heartwarming, this movie follows the story of a middle-aged man who seeks the help of a young womanizer to rediscover his mojo and win back his wife.

“The Fault in Our Stars” (2014) – A tear-jerking romance based on the novel by John Green, this film follows the love story of two teenagers with terminal illnesses who find love and meaning in their limited time together.

“Dirty Dancing” (1987) – A classic coming-of-age story set in the 1960s, this movie tells the story of a young girl who falls in love with a dance instructor while on vacation with her family.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to snuggle up with your significant other and watch a romantic movie. Whether you prefer a classic tear-jerker or a modern-day rom-com, there’s a movie on this list for everyone. So grab some popcorn and a box of tissues and get ready for a night of love, laughter and romance.