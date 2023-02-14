Suspect dead, 3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting

LANSING — Michigan State University was swarmed with police, ambulances and fear Monday night as an active shooter situation unfolded.

The school sent an alert at 8:31 p.m. telling students to "run, hide, fight" with a report of shots fired on the school's East Lansing campus.

Three people were killed in the shooting Monday, Feb. 13, in addition to five others previously reported injured. Those victims were transported to Sparrow Hospital in critical condition.

The slain individuals were found at two shooting scenes — two at Berkey Hall and one at the MSU Union. All eight victims were MSU students, police confirmed Tuesday. Their names were expected to be released later that day.

The shooter, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Lansing, according to Michigan State University Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman.

It was a public tip that led police to the suspect in Lansing, Rozman said Tuesday. McRae had no affiliation with the university.

Police were initially unsure why he came to MSU. Rozman said that, to his knowledge, the school had not received threats in the preceding days.

McRae was alive and contacted by police before he shot himself, police said.

"This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight, but we have remained laser-focused on the safety of our campus, our students, and the surrounding community," Rozman said.

Speaking not long before 2 a.m. at a news conference, Interim Michigan State University President Teresa Woodruff said the school would move to emergency operations for two days. The time is intended for students, staff and faculty "to think, grieve and be together" after a "day of shock and heartbreak."

"We are devastated at the loss of life," she said. "Our campus grieves, we will all grieve. We will change over time. We cannot allow this to continue to happen again."

Berkey Hall is open to the general public and is unlocked during hours when academic classes or activities are going on, officials said. The student union is also open to the public. Neither have key card systems for admission.

Social media abounded with false information as the shooter remained at large Monday, including reported shootings that didn't take place, a name and photo that didn't match the shooter, and reports of multiple gunmen. Police repeatedly asked the public to turn to campus police for the most accurate information.

Tyler Ostrum, a hospitality business major set to graduate in 2024, said he was in his off-campus east-side apartment when he heard the news. He began checking in on friends when he heard that one of his roommates and the roommate’s sister, both of whom had classes on campus Monday evening, were trapped sheltering in place.

He learned his roommate’s sister was barricaded in a bathroom with 75 other students. By about 10:30 p.m., Ostrum was waiting on campus in hopes to greet her and be a friendly face.

“It's scary to know that people actually plan on doing this and it's scary that people think it's OK to do this,” Ostrum said. “We just want to live. We want to graduate.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement early Tuesday calling her alma mater a special place turned a site of senseless gun violence.

"Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them. ... Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy—elementary schools and college campuses, movie theaters and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces. They should not be the sites of bloodshed.

“This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this."