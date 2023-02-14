14 Valentine’s Day Movies to Stream on Netflix in 2023

Photos: Everett Collection, Netflix ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

It’s finally Valentine’s Day, and whether or not you have a date tonight, you can’t go wrong with watching Valentine’s movies on Netflix. Your Netflix account is always there for you. It certainly never buys you a last-minute candy bar from a gas station because it totally forgot the significance of today’s date.

There are a ton of Valentine’s Day movies on Netflix in 2023 just waiting to be streamed. And while it’s never a bad day to watch a romantic comedy, this holiday is the perfect excuse to throw on some sweatpants, pour a glass of wine, and curl up on your couch to watch fictional strangers fall in love in very predictable ways. It might not reflect the state of your current love life, but that’s why they call it fantasy, right?

There is truly something for everyone on Netflix this Valentine’s Day, whether you’re craving a classic ’90s romantic comedy like Notting Hill, a modern teen classic like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, or an experimental animated romance like I Lost My Body. And if that’s still not enough romance for you, you can also check out Decider’s list of the 14 best Valentine’s Day movies on Amazon Prime, as well as the best romantic comedies on HBO Max. Sweet streaming!