Canton re-establishes storefront, public realm reinvestment programs

CANTON − The city will continue to fund programs that partially reimburse commercial and retail property owners for storefront and public realm improvements.

City Council on Monday approved two ordinances that re-established the Storefront Reinvestment Program ― available to property owners in core investment areas identified by the city's comprehensive plan ― and the Public Realm Reinvestment Program ― available to owners downtown or along major corridors.

The six core areas listed by the comprehensive plan were the downtown area, Shorb neighborhood, Aultman Hospital neighborhood, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital neighborhood, Pro Football Hall of Fame and TimkenSteel.

Both programs offer a 50% or a maximum of a $25,000 rebate for eligible expenses. They are supported by the Issue 13 comprehensive plan fund .

Canton's Storefront program

The storefront program began in 2020 and has had more than 30 total applicants, Planning Director Donn Angus said at last week's council committee meeting. It's resulted in storefront investments of about $1.2 million with the city providing $250,000 in rebates ― the initial city allocation for the program.

"It's been a very positive program for the community and operated out of the Planning Department," Angus said.

The renewed program will distribute $200,000. Angus said the city has received about five applications already this year.

Eligible expenses include:

Fixing building code violations

Renovating historic or architectural elements

Facade improvements

Sign design and installation

Public realm program

The Public Realm Reinvestment Program began in 2022 with an initial city appropriation of $250,000, which wasn't fully used last year.

"This really grew out of a call post-pandemic when so many of the restaurants were limited to the amount of seating they could have inside," Angus said. "We created this program to help offset some of the costs for outside."

The program is primarily to help downtown businesses create "outdoor, cafe-like spaces," he said. There were 12 applicants last year who made $830,000 in total improvements and received $137,000 in reimbursements.

The city authorized $100,000 for the renewed program.

Eligible expenses include:

Concrete work and sidewalk repair

Landscaping and aesthetic upgrades

Outdoor dining improvements

Kiosks, environmental signs and other outdoor accessories

