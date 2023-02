papercitymag.com

Houston and Dallas Breweries Break Through the Austin Dominance at Texas Craft Brewers Cup — True Anomaly and Vector Win Big By Courtney Dabney, 9 days ago

By Courtney Dabney, 9 days ago

True Anomaly Brewing is winning major beer notice. The second annual Texas Craft Brewers Cup took place in Austin so it’s no surprise that this ...