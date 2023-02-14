Open in App
Olympia, WA
The Olympian

New Port of Olympia union still has no contract, residents and others tell commission

By Rolf Boone,

9 days ago

About a dozen residents addressed the Port of Olympia commission on Monday, many of whom chided the port for its lack of movement in signing a contract with its new union, Local 47-B.

The union, which represents port maintenance, marina and boatworks staff, was created in April 2022. Ten months later and they still don’t have a contract, the commission learned.

Local 47-B organizer Jon Brier confirmed the lack of a contract Monday night.

“It’s time to quit stalling and get this done and sign a fair contract to retain and attract good, hard-working workers like these folks,” said resident Deborah Pattin, who also serves on the port’s citizens advisory committee.

She contends that if the port had already signed a contract, it would have had a process to resolve employee issues, and could have avoided bad media coverage and hurt feelings and saved money on consultants and lawyers.

“Instead, it took workers constantly pushing management for four months to even begin the bargaining process,” she said.

Brady Nelson, who said he works at the Port of Vancouver, Washington, couldn’t believe what he was hearing about the lack of a contract. “I find it very disturbing,” he said.

Retired longshore worker Keith Bausch, who for 25 years was president of Local 47 representing the port’s dockworkers, urged the port to reach an agreement.

“Sign a fair contract now that represents fair employment standards and retains skilled workers to move this port forward,” Bausch said.

He added that he retired four years ago and is stunned by how much the port has changed.

“All the people that used to be here, that I worked with, they’re gone,” he said. “This whole organization has changed. I don’t know what happened.”

Lee Rose, also of Local 47, pointed out that a new union was created because workers felt disrespected. He also reminded commissioners that they previously offered their support to workers.

“At the end of the day, each and every commissioner needs to look these people in the eye to let them know you’re on board with it,” Rose said. “Let them know you’re on board.”

Commissioner Bob Iyall was the only commissioner to attend the meeting in person. Commissioner Amy Evans Harding participated via Zoom and Commissioner Joe Downing had an excused absence.

“We look forward to resolving these issues,” Iyall said.

