Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces Agreement to Provide Four Medical Modules to The Peoples Health Care

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings″ or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has entered into an agreement with The Peoples Health Care, a non-profit organization, based in Glendale, California, working in conjunction with Teamsters Local 848, to deliver on or before the end of the second quarter of 2023 four (4) full mobile medical modules consisting of one (1) Testing Module, one (1) CLIA Lab Facility Module and two (2) Primary Care Modules to locations to be designated by the parties. Each of the medical modules will be ADA compliant and fully designed and equipped with the necessary equipment for a turnkey operation to provide medical services consistent with industry standards. The Company is engaged in negotiations with Transcend Health to serve as the clinical operator and staffer of the medical modules providing union members with general wellness, point-of-care medicine, and primary care. Amenities are expected to include, but are not limited to, general wellness, vaccines and testing, specialist referrals, urgent care, imaging and pathological diagnostics, and pharmacy services.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global point of care diagnostics market is projected to grow from $36.37 billion in 2022 to $51.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.2%. This is in part due to the growing shift from primary care to urgent care clinics for rapid diagnosis of infectious disease and the growing number of many urgent care centers which provide fast and effective diagnostics in a decentralized healthcare setting.

“We believe that the future of medicine is accessible, convenient, and empowers the patient and that point-of-care medicine that can quickly adapt and move localities in an agile manner is at a great advantage to the draconian, centralized healthcare system that many currently use,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. explained. “The Teamsters are a fantastic organization that understands the importance of quality healthcare that is easily accessible and affordable for all. We are proud to partner with The Peoples Health Care as it will work to provide improved health outcomes and lives for Local 848 members and their loved ones. Our modular capabilities are a perfect match for sustainable, nimble healthcare solutions.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to announce that we are working with Safe & Green Holdings Corp. to provide on-site general wellness and healthcare to our employees and their families,” said Eric Tate, Treasurer of The People’s Health Care, a non-profit organization, based in Glendale, California working in conjunction with Teamsters Local 848 for which Mr. Tate serves as the Secretary-Treasurer. “This agile healthcare model works well for the lifestyle of our members who need quality, affordable healthcare that is free from long wait times and antiquated administration and practices. This model works to removes a lot of the social, structural, and economic barriers to healthcare access that unfortunately many of our members have seen and experienced.”

The Company will provide further updates as and when the medical modules are delivered and third-party operators and testing providers are engaged.

