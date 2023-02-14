Open in App
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: What are sources saying about the duration of war?

By Hayley Boyd,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451omH_0kmrZT1M00

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including a concern about what Moldova’s security services discovered and what sources are saying about how much longer the war could last. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here . View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine War coverage Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Emotional plea from parents of teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN13 hours ago
48 arrested, 8 minors rescued in San Diego human trafficking bust
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
WATCH: Bride and groom rescued after stuck in elevator 2 hours
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
WATCH: Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS12 hours ago
Ja’Mal Green on why his age shouldn’t bother critics
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Washington boy missing for 8 months found hundreds of miles away in Missouri
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
‘Chuy’ García responds to Mayor Lightfoot’s recent comments
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Eagles’ captain awarded $43.5 million in medical malpractice suit
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Club Q shooting suspect to be held without bond ahead of jury trial
Colorado Springs, CO9 hours ago
Remains of missing Auburn University student ID’d 47 years after his car was found
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Highlights: Chicago Blackhawks 3 – Vegas Golden Knights 2 – SO – 2/21/23
Chicago, IL2 days ago
What are ‘Glock switches’?
Dallas, TX12 hours ago
Cat survives 14-month journey to Las Vegas from Alabama
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO9 hours ago
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on CPS email controversy, working collaboratively, improving public safety, more
Chicago, IL1 day ago
‘New Illinois’ sets meetings to pursue forming new state
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Golden Knights: Knights slain by Hawks 3-2
Chicago, IL2 days ago
WATCH: School resource officer proposes to teacher at school assembly
Chesterfield, MO1 day ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy