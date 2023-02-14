Meetings: Albemarle Commission board to meet Thursday

The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Currituck Board of Education will hold a work session at the Professional Learning Center at J.P. Knapp Early College Thursday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at the Historic Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a board retreat at The Pines of Elizabeth City at 1525 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on Friday, Feb. 24, starting at 8:30 a.m. The board’s meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled.