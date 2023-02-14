losalamosreporter.com

County To Hold Two Town Halls On Capital Improvement Projects Feb. 21 And Feb. 23 To Solicit Feedback For FY2024 Budget Preparation By Los Alamos Reporter, 9 days ago

By Los Alamos Reporter, 9 days ago

Los Alamos County invites the community to attend one of two upcoming town halls designed to update residents on various capital improvement projects (CIP) and ...