Open in App
Los Alamos County, NM
See more from this location?
losalamosreporter.com

County To Hold Two Town Halls On Capital Improvement Projects Feb. 21 And Feb. 23 To Solicit Feedback For FY2024 Budget Preparation

By Los Alamos Reporter,

9 days ago
Los Alamos County invites the community to attend one of two upcoming town halls designed to update residents on various capital improvement projects (CIP) and...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Alamos, NM newsLocal Los Alamos, NM
Eric Greene To Remain In Custody Until Hearing Before Magistrate Judge Catherine Taylor
White Rock, NM1 day ago
Obituary: Manuelito ‘Manny’ Martinez Nov. 19, 1989 – Feb. 10, 2023
Los Alamos, NM1 day ago
Prosecutor Dismisses 2020 Charges Against Jason Moss In District Court
Los Alamos, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy