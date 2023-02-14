Peter Mayer to open Grassroots Concerts season

NISSWA – Peter Mayer brings his delightful, poignant and humorous music to Nisswa Feb. 24 to start the 2023 spring season for Grassroots Concerts. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church.

Mayer has been singing and songwriting full-time for 25 years, performing in venues across the United States and beyond. He writes songs about science, nature, and spirituality.

He writes about life on earth, about the mysterious and wondrous fact of our existence, and the vast cosmos that surrounds us. He also writes about pumpkins and dress hats, fake plants and pajamas, as well as love and freight trains just like a proper folk musician should.

His work has been included in song books, church hymnals, and folk radio playlists across the country.

“Mayer’s songs are crafted like Shaker furniture, with no place for superfluous embellishments or throwaway lines...(his) world is bright and hopeful and the transcendent nature of his lyrics...explore the mysteries of life...Mayer’s fluid, clean, and tremendously intriguing guitar playing is topped with warm, rich vocals. This is music for the soul,” said Ken Sheldon, Acoustic Guitar Magazine.

Peter has 11 albums to his credit. He lives in Stillwater. His website is www.petermayer.net

The rest of the spring concert schedule:

March 10: Ellis Delaney (www.ellisdelaney.com).

March 24: Jaspar Lepak (www.jasparlepak.com).

April 14: Kelly Smith (www.kellysmithmusic.com).

April 28: Luke LeBlanc (www.lukeleblanc.com).

The non-profit concert series at Nisswa has been going strong for 34 years, and Mayer has played here four times. Grassroots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under Internal Revenue Code.

Masks are recommended but not required. N-95 masks are available, ad are sweet treats and coffee.

For updates on Grassroots Concerts, visit www.grassrootsconcerts.org or call (218) 838-4266.

The concert venue is located at 5459 Lakers Lane next to the school. Doors open at 6:30, where seating is first-come, first-served.

Admission is still $10 adults, $5 children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult.

At each concert nonperishable food or cash donations are welcome and will go to a local food shelf.