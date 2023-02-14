Ardmore Shipping: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $53.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.30 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $132.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $93.3 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $138.5 million, or $3.52 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $292 million.

Ardmore Shipping shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

