Gate City Bank will open in Coborn’s

As part of its 100th anniversary, Gate City Bank will open this summer in the Elk River Coborn’s at 19425 Evans St.

A $3.4 billion mutual bank founded in 1923, Gate City Bank employs more than 770 people at 43 locations in 22 communities across North Dakota and Minnesota. That number will grow to 44 locations in 23 communities with the addition of the Elk River Coborn’s site.

The new banking site in Elk River will be the culmination of a long-time partnership with Coborn’s, according to Gate City Bank.

The full-service bank will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (drive-up opens at 8 a.m.)

Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Among Gate City Bank's products and services are:

- Free ATMs

- Online and mobile banking

- BetterLifeTM Student Loans featuring no fees and a low interest rate.

- BetterLifeTM Child Care Business Loans which allow child care providers to purchase equipment, cover updates, hire more staff and more.

- Locally approved, financed and serviced mortgage loans

Other services offered at Gate City Bank’s Elk River location will include business banking services, notarizing, coin counting, night deposit, signature guaranty and currency exchange.