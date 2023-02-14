3 Students Dead, 5 Injured At Michigan State University After Gunman Carries Out 4-Hour Shooting Spree

MSU-East Lansing PD

Three students have been declared dead and at least five others severely injured after a lone suspect opened fire at Michigan State University, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking shooting began on Monday night at approximately 8:18 PM when the gunman reportedly opened fire inside Berkey Hall on the university’s East Lansing, Michigan campus.

MSU-East Lansing PD

After receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an active shooter at the university, police reportedly responded within minutes and found two victims dead inside the academic building.

The gunman then moved through the campus to the university’s MSU Union building and fatally shot one more student and severely wounded multiple more, at which point students and faculty were ordered to “secure-in-place.”

MSU-East Lansing PD

“There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus,” MSU wrote on Twitter after the first shots were fired. “Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene.”

MSU police also sent out a message following the initial incident telling students and faculty to “Run, Hide, Fight.”

“Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely,” the university police explained. “Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

MSU Police and Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman confirmed three victims were killed and at least five others hospitalized with “life-threatening” injuries during a press conference held at approximately 11 PM.

MSU-East Lansing PD

At 12:30 AM, four hours after the mass shooting started, Rozman confirmed the shooting suspect had died and there was no longer an active threat at the university campus.

“We are relieved to no longer have an active threat on campus, while we realize that there is so much healing that will need to take place after this,” Rozman said early Tuesday morning.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MSU-East Lansing PD

The suspect was later confirmed to have not been affiliated with the university and was described as a 43-year-old “black male, shorter in statue, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and ball cap.”

The gunman reportedly took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after being confronted by police at an off-campus location in the city of Lansing.