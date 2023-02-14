Open in App
Florida State
The Free Press - TFP

State-Backed Citizens Insurance In Florida Nears 1.18M Policies

By Local - Liz Shultz,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172bUk_0kmrQ04f00 TFP File Photo

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. added about 6,000 policies last week as it neared an overall total of 1.18 million policies.

Citizens had 1,177,027 policies as of Friday, up from 1,171,033 policies a week earlier and 1,163,990 policies two weeks earlier, according to data posted on its website.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has seen massive growth during the past two years as private insurers have dropped customers and raised rates because of financial problems.

By comparison, Citizens had 554,537 policies on Jan. 31, 2021, and 776,790 policies on Jan. 31, 2022.

