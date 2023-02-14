Open in App
Melbourne, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Melbourne woman accused of possessing drugs that led to child’s overdose, police say

By James Tutten,

9 days ago

A Melbourne woman is accused of keeping, and using, several drugs that led to the overdose of a child.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police responded to Masterson Park on Saturday where they met 36-year-old Sandra Stigler.

Investigators said Stigler initially claimed to have found the child with a plastic bag in their mouth.

Watch: Niece of woman, 76, accused of shooting terminally ill husband speaks out

Once the child was taken to the hospital, police said Stigler changed her story.

Police said she admitted the child had been exposed to drugs at home.

Read: New Smyrna Beach leaders to consider youth curfew in effort to combat juvenile crime

Police said they found meth, heroin, ecstacy, xanax and multiple syringes.

Stigler is facing multiple charges for the drugs, as well as child neglect.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faxQa_0kmrPjYC00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Melbourne, FL newsLocal Melbourne, FL
‘Come get it:’ Man accused of attacking Melbourne police officer after 3-car rollover crash
Melbourne, FL3 days ago
7 Brews brings the buzz to Brevard County with its newest drive-thru location
Melbourne, FL5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect dead, 2 in critical condition after Polk County shootout, sheriff says
Poinciana, FL4 hours ago
Kissimmee police search for gunman who shot driver
Kissimmee, FL2 days ago
TIMELINE: TV reporter, 9-year-old girl killed in Pine Hills mass shooting
Pine Hills, FL1 day ago
Fort Pierce man, 54, shot to death in argument while playing dominoes
Fort Pierce, FL5 days ago
Sebastian woman charged with Meth Possession and Fentanyl Distribution
Sebastian, FL7 days ago
Woman dies at Altamonte Springs hotel
Altamonte Springs, FL3 days ago
18-Year-Old Arrested for Doing 95 MPH in a 45 MPH Zone
Port Saint Lucie, FL6 days ago
‘He loves journalism’: UCF professor shares legacy of reporter killed in Pine Hills mass shooting
Orlando, FL14 hours ago
Police: Palm Bay man, 24, shot, killed man, 48, over relationship with his mother
Palm Bay, FL10 days ago
Fatal car accident in St. Lucie County
Fort Pierce, FL6 days ago
Two shot, one killed in Fort Pierce shooting
Fort Pierce, FL12 days ago
Fog, smoke from prescribed burns could reduce visibility on Central Florida roadways
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Brightline rolls closer to starting train services between Miami and Orlando
Orlando, FL14 hours ago
What’s next for Brightline, SunRail’s proposed Sunshine Corridor
Orlando, FL2 days ago
This new downtown Orlando concept is a 1st here
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Audit to look deeper into spending of Winter Springs’ infrastructure improvement funds
Winter Springs, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy