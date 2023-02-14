Open in App
Columbia, SC
Zacch Pickens Signs With Sports Agency

By Fisher Brewer,

9 days ago

Former South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens has inked a deal with CAA.

CAA, or Creative Artists Agency, is a big-time agency for all types of celebrities, including NFL players such as Nick Bosa, Justin Jefferson, and Joe Burrow, and now is the agency that will help former Gamecock defensive tackle and NFL draft prospect Zacch Pickens with this process.

In his time with South Carolina, the All-SEC player totaled up 131 tackles, 62 assists, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and four pass deflections in his four years at Carolina.

Recently, Zacch participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he was voted the American team’s DL Practice Player-of-Week, had an excellent week of work and was listed as an impact player for his team.

He will also participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place on February 26 and end on March 6. It will be another opportunity for him to raise his draft stock, and his Pro Day in South Carolina will be a big opportunity for Zacch Pickens. Gamecock fans can watch Pickens, and his former Carolina teammates Jalen Brooks, Jovaughn Gwyn, Darius Rush, and Cam Smith compete at the NFL Scouting Combine on the NFL Network.

  • Zacch Pickens: March 2, 3 PM ET
  • Cam Smith: March 3, 3 PM ET
  • Darius Rush: March 3, 3 PM ET
  • Jalen Brooks: March 4, 1 PM ET
  • Jovaughn Gwyn: March 5, 1 PM ET

