Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania – EMSC

By Reuters,
Feb 14 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Romania on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles) and the epicentre was 56 km northeast of Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Romania, the EMSC said.
