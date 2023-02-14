Watchung Hills Board of Education Hears Preliminary Budget 2023-24

WARREN, NJ -Watchung Hills Business Administrator Timothy Stys presented the preliminary 2023-24 budget at the last meeting of the Watchung Hills Board of Education. Transportation and the shortage of bus drivers is expected to be a challenge.

SEE VIDEO HERE

Stys said he expects transportation costs to continue to increase and that inflation and supply line issues will continue to be a budget challenge.

As an example, healthcare benefits are projected to rise by 8.7 percent.

The board is tentatively scheduled to vote on the preliminary budget at the March 14 meeting. The public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25.







