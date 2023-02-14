Open in App
Warren, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Watchung Hills Board of Education Hears Preliminary Budget 2023-24

By Brenda Nemcek,

9 days ago

WARREN, NJ -Watchung Hills Business Administrator Timothy Stys presented the preliminary 2023-24 budget at the last meeting of the Watchung Hills Board of Education. Transportation and the shortage of bus drivers is expected to be a challenge.

SEE VIDEO HERE
Stys said he expects transportation costs to continue to increase and that inflation and supply line issues will continue to be a budget challenge.

As an example, healthcare benefits are projected to rise by 8.7 percent.

The board is tentatively scheduled to vote on the preliminary budget at the March 14 meeting. The public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmcCs_0kmrLUXz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m19c0_0kmrLUXz00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Official Notice: Joint Meeting of the Nutley Planning Board, Zoning Board, Board of Education, and Board of Commissioners
Nutley, NJ2 days ago
Phillipsburg GOP Announces Candidate to Run for Town Council
Phillipsburg, NJ2 days ago
Hasbrouck Heights Land Use Board Approves One Application, Holds over Second Application
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
In Newark, Rookie Officers Meet Community It Will Protect
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Fire on Ashton Court in Holmdel
Holmdel, NJ2 days ago
Funeral Details Announced for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
Sayreville, NJ1 day ago
SOUTH ORANGE POLICE ANNOUNCE PARKING AND ROAD CLOSURES COMING NEXT WEEK
South Orange, NJ3 hours ago
Paterson Police Department Promotes 9
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Bayonne Officials Eye New Areas for Possible Redevelopment
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
No 'Wait till Next Year' for Chatham Girls Fencing; Cougars Rally to Win First-Ever State Championship, 14-13, vs. Livingston
Chatham, NJ3 hours ago
Local Father Saved by Children and Police while having a Heart Attack
New Brunswick, NJ9 hours ago
Out-of-Town Warrants Yield Arrests During Denville Traffic Stops
Denville, NJ2 days ago
Undefeated Chatham Girls Swim Team Glides into Group B State Final with 120-50 Semifinal Win vs. Northern Highlands
Chatham, NJ2 days ago
Sneak Peek: Jernick's Gourmet Specialties Coming Soon to Nutley Center
Nutley, NJ2 days ago
One Injured in Somers Rollover Accident
Somers, NY2 days ago
Eastside Students Walk Out to Protest Basketball Disqualification
Camden, NJ2 days ago
Jersey City Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Sunday Blaze
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Two Pedestrians Stuck Within the Last Week In Hawthorne
Hawthorne, NJ2 days ago
Kenilworth Fire Department & Police Department Respond to Multiple Vehicle Accident
Kenilworth, NJ2 days ago
UPDATED: Four Dead in Confirmed Linden Murder-Suicide
Linden, NJ3 days ago
Teen Charged in Double Stabbing that Claimed Life of 14-Year-Old Paterson Male
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Tuskers' Second Half Puts Away Rye
Somers, NY2 hours ago
Paterson Police Make Narcotics, Weapon Arrests in Separate Incidents Monday
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Girls Basketball - Three Pointer in the Final Seconds Sends Roselle to the Quarterfinals of the State Tournament
Roselle, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy