For Your Smithereens Sipping Pleasure: BOSSIP’s Ultimate Valentine’s Day Drink Guide

By Noah Williams,

9 days ago

Source: Patricia Marroquin / Getty

Just in time for Valentine’s Day 2023, we’ve put together a drink guide to booze up your smithereens-filled, solo, or platonic evening.

Regardless of your mood toward February 14th, a good drink can go a long way. If you’re eating at home we have several selections that can add to your dinner menu or if you’re taking your boo to a ritzy restaurant, we’ve got cocktail options for a nightcap. Regardless of your liquor preference, we think there’s something for everyone on this list.

From tequila to rum, to cognac the choice is yours and as always, please drink responsibly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y347z_0kmrKPst00

Source: BACARDÍ / Bacardi

BACARDÎ DARLING DAIQUIRI

BACARDÍ Superior finds its perfect match with Martini and Rossi Fiero in this Aperitivo style Daiquiri to celebrate with your loved ones.

Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Superior
3/4 oz Lime Juice
1/2 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero
1/2 oz Grapefruit Juice
1/4 oz Maraschino Liqueur
Lime Wheel as garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin. Add ice and shake. Strain into a coupe and garnish with a lime wheel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMk1Q_0kmrKPst00

Source: BACARDÍ / Bacardi

BACARDÍ HEARTWARMER

INGREDIENTS:
35ml BACARDÍ Spiced
10ml Raspberry Syrup
50ml Warm Apple Juice
25ml Cream

METHOD:
1. Heat the rum, syrup, and apple juice
2. Pour into a heat-proof vessel
3. Float the cream and garnish with grated nutmeg (we suggest using a heart-shaped stencil! Don’t be lazy.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39uU3Y_0kmrKPst00

Source: BACARDÍ / Bacardi

BACARDÍ LOVE POTION

INGREDIENTS:
50 ml BACARDÍ Raspberry
50 ml Cranberry Juice
50 ml Sparkling Wine

METHOD: Build in a glass and garnish with two squeezed lime wedges and 2 raspberries on a skewer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AN5mw_0kmrKPst00

Source: BACARDÍ / Bacardi

BACARDÎ KISS OF ESPRESSO

INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho
1 oz Fresh Espresso
1 oz Coffee Liqueur
2 dash(es) Scrappy’s Chocolate Bitters
a pinch of Sea Salt

METHOD: Combine ingredients in Shaker. Shake until chilled. Strain up into Flute. Garnish.

Source: Ciroc / Ciroc

VS French Cupid

Ingredients:
1.5 oz CÎROC VS French Brandy
0.75 oz maraschino
0.75 oz lemon juice
0.75 oz pineapple juice
2 dashes of bitters
Glassware: Couple Glass
Garnishes: Dash of Bitters
Method: CÎROC VS French Brandy, 0.75 oz maraschino, 0.75 oz lemon juice, 0.75 oz pineapple juice in a shaker. Add ice & shake well until everything is chilled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOEBt_0kmrKPst00

Source: Baileys / Baileys

BAILEYS RED MARTINI
Ingredients:
1 oz Baileys Strawberries and Cream
1 oz Vodka
Glassware: Martini Glass
Garnish: Strawberries
Method: Add Baileys Strawberries and Cream & vodka to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a martini glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQLwM_0kmrKPst00

Source: Empress / Empress

Empress 1908 ‘MINT TO BE’
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Empress 1908 Gin
1 oz White Cranberry Juice
¼ oz Elderflower Liqueur
¼ oz Lemon Juice
Soda Water (To Top)
Mint Leaves
Method: Shake all ingredients but soda water on ice, including mint. Strain into a chilled glass. Top with soda and garnish with mint leaves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkQW6_0kmrKPst00

Source: Grove 42 / Grove

Grove Strawberry Sour

Ingredients:
2 oz. Seedlip Grove 42
1 oz. Grapefruit Juice
¾ oz. Strawberry Syrup
1 Egg White

Glassware: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Strawberry
Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker without ice. Shake for 15-20 seconds. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a rocks glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fF7OB_0kmrKPst00

Source: Buchanan’s / Buchanans

Buchanan’s Bucha Colada (Over crushed ice or frozen)

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Buchanan’s Pineapple
2 oz Pineapple Juice
1 oz Coconut Cream
0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Glassware: Highball Glass
Garnish: Lime Wheel, Angostura Bitters Float
Method: Add Buchanan’s Pineapple, pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice, and ice into a shaker, and shake until cold. Pour into highball glass filled with crushed ice, and top with a float of Angostura bitters. Garnish with a lime wheel. Alternatively, make frozen in a blender, paired with Guacamole and Tostones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IokOA_0kmrKPst00

Source: Ciroc / Ciroc

CÎROC French Passion

Ingredients:
1.5 oz. CÎROC Passion
1 oz. Pineapple juice
.75 oz Hibiscus syrup
.75 oz Lemon juice
Top off with Champagne/sparkling wine

Glassware: Coupe Glass
Garnish: Edible Flowers
Method: Add all ingredients except the Champagne/sparkling wine into a shaker. Add ice and shake for about 8 to 10 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass, top off with Champagne/sparkling, and garnish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMpEe_0kmrKPst00

Source: Don Julio / Don Julio

Don Julio Blanco SANDIA MI AMOR
Ingredients:
6 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco
16 oz Watermelon Juice
3 oz Cinnamon and Saffron Syrup
4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice and Orange Blossom Soda
Peppermint Leaves and edible flowers for garnish

Glassware: Highball glass
Garnish: Peppermint leaves
Method: Combine Tequila Don Julio Reposado, watermelon juice, cinnamon and saffron syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a Highball glass over fresh ice and top with orange blossom soda. Garnish with peppermint leaves and edible flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZ4RC_0kmrKPst00

Source: Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum / Jerry Spiced Rum

Sailor Jerry’s ‘Heart Cracker Rum Cocktail’
Ingredients:
Handful of cinnamon candy hearts
1 ½ parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
¼ part grenadine
2 ½ parts ginger beer
Method: Crush cinnamon candy hearts and a rim rocks glass. Add ice. Add Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and grenadine to a cocktail shaker, mix, and pour over ice. Top with ginger beer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGmYm_0kmrKPst00

Source: Jerry Spiced Rum / Jerry Spiced Rum

Sailor Jerry’s ‘Third Wheel’
Ingredients:
2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
1/2 part dry curacao
1/2 part lemon juice
Method: Shake ingredients together with ice until chilled. Fine strain into a coupe glass with a half sugar rim. Garnish with orange peel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FC4Dp_0kmrKPst00

Source: Cutwater / Cutwater

Cutwater Spirits’ “I’ve Got A Slush on You”
Ingredients:
2oz Cutwater Hibiscus Vodka
2oz Aperol
2oz strawberry syrup
1oz lemon
6 drops of rose water
Method: Add ingredients to a blender with ice. Blend on high until smooth consistency. Pour into 2 cocktail glasses and garnish with a mini red rose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7lBA_0kmrKPst00

Source: Proper Twelve / Proper 12

Proper Peaches
Ingredients:
2 parts Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
1/2 part simple syrup
1 peach, diced
3-4 mint leaves
Splash of soda water
Method: Muddle peaches, simple syrup & mint leaves in a shaker. Add Proper No. Twelve and fill the shaker with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with mint leaves and a peach slice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16A9Mu_0kmrKPst00

Source: Seagram’s / Seagram’s

Seagram’s Berry In Love Mimosa
Ingredients:
2 ounces of Seagram’s Pineapple Vodka
½ ounce of strawberry syrup
½ ounce in lemon juice
top with champagne
Garnish with strawberry and citrus peel
Method: Add everything to a shaker except the champagne. Shake then strain into a champagne glass. Top with champagne and garnish with strawberry and citrus peel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FAmx_0kmrKPst00

Source: Dos Hombres / Dos Hombres

Dos Hombres Lady Lover
Ingredients:
1.5oz Dos Hombres Mezcal
1/2oz Honey Syrup (half honey half hot water)
1/2oz Liquor 43
2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
3/4oz Lemon Juice
Method: Add all ingredients to your shaker and vigorously shake. Serve in a rocks glass with half a rim of salt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miH02_0kmrKPst00

Source: Dos Hombres / Dos Hombres

Dos Hombres and PopCorners® ‘THE SPICY AMIGO’

Ingredients:
2 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal
PopCorners® Spicy Queso
3/4 oz fresh lime juice and lime wedges
3/4 oz hot honey
1/2 oz Aperol
Spicy salt
Ginger beer

Method: Place a handful of PopCorners® Spicy Queso into a zip-top bag and crush to a fine dust using a rolling pin. Combine PopCorners® dust and a pinch of spiced salt onto a plate to taste. Run a lime wedge along the rim of a highball glass and dip into the PopCorners® dust and salt combo to rim the glass. Add Dos Hombres Mezcal, lime juice, hot honey, and Aperol into the glass over fresh ice. Stir, top with ginger beer and stir again. Garnish with a lime wheel and PopCorners® Spicy Queso as a “snack back!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbIrS_0kmrKPst00

Source: Woodford / Woodford

Woodford BOURBON RASPBERRY SOUR
Ingredients:
1.5oz. Woodford Double Oaked
0.5 Oz. Chambord
.75 Oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
3 Dashes Woodford Reserve Chocolate Bitters
Method: Add into glass over ice, stir well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KITx_0kmrKPst00

Source: Filthy / Filthy

Filthy Martini Kit ($40)
Why make Valentine’s Day a little dirty when you could make it Filthy instead? The Filthy Martini Kit has everything you need to seamlessly put together martinis, including olive brine, two types of olives, and cocktail picks. Premium and delicious – this will take all of the work out of drink making, so you can focus on the main dish (and your main squeeze).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20MD97_0kmrKPst00

Source: WeSake / WeSake

WeSake

Sake has an air of mystery and intrigue to it that makes it a sexy Valentine’s Day sipper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ie2yq_0kmrKPst00

Source: Dulce Vida / Dulce Vida

Dulce Vida’s ‘Paloma Passion’
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila
1.5 oz Sparkling Water
1.5 oz Fresca or Lemon-Lime Soda
Squeeze of Fresh Lime Juice
Fresh Lime Wedge
Fresh Grapefruit Wheel

Method: Combine all ingredients. Pour contents over ice, and stir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ev3Vk_0kmrKPst00

Source: Aberfeldy / Aberfeldy

Aberfeldy 12 “Takes Two To Mango”
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Aberfeldy 12
5 oz honey syrup
1 oz mango puree
0.5 oz lemon juice
0.25 oz St~Germain
2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Method: Add all ingredients to tins, add ice and shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass and fill with ice. Garnish with a spear of fresh mango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixAGB_0kmrKPst00

Source: Teeling / Teeling

Teeling ‘Apple Of My Eye’

Ingredients:
2 parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
4 parts Apple Cider
½ part Honey

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, using a bar spoon twice to collect the honey. Shake until chilled and fine strain into a Highball glass with ice. Garnish with an apple slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWp71_0kmrKPst00

Source: Hennessy / Hennessy

Hennessy French Kiss
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hennessy Very Special or Hennessy V.S.O.P
0.5 oz Simple syrup
0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Raspberry puree
1 Top with sparkling wine or champagne
1 Lemon Twist
1 Raspberry
Method:
Add all ingredients except champagne to the mixing tin with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a wine glass. Top with champagne. Garnish with a lemon twist and a raspberry. A fun twist on the French 75 recommended by Jacqueline Sanabia, Hennessy Ambassador Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvEr6_0kmrKPst00

Source: Hennessy / Hennessy

The Hennessy Dirty Shirley

Ingredients:
1oz Hennessy V.S
½ oz Dry Vermouth
½ oz Grenadine
2 dashes of Scrappy’s lime bitters (optional)

Method:
Pour all ingredients into an iced collins glass, top with lemon-lime soda. Gently stir to incorporate. Garnish lime wheel and brandied cherry. Created by Sean Johnson, Hennessy Ambassador New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKYEG_0kmrKPst00

Source: Hennessy / Hennessy

Hennessy ‘Between the Sheets’
Ingredients:
1 oz Hennessy Very Special
1 oz Rum
1 oz Orange Curacao™
0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
1 Lemon Twist

Method: Add all liquids to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a Coupe or Martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dH55q_0kmrKPst00

Source: Hennessy / Hennessy

Hennessy ‘The French 75’
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hennessy Very Special or Hennessy V.S.O.P
0.5 oz Simple syrup
0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
1 Top with sparkling wine or champagne
1 Lemon Twist

Method: Build directly in a Flute glass. Top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvyPt_0kmrKPst00

Source: Hennessy / Hennessy

Hennessy ‘The Cozy Up Cocktail’

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège
1 oz Honey Syrup
1 oz Lemon juice
3 Pieces of Ginger
1 Soda water or water
1 Cinnamon stick

Method: Muddle 3 pieces of Ginger in a shaker. Add the ingredients (except the soda) and ice. Shake and strain into glass. Add soda water. Garnish with a smoked cinnamon stick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPnal_0kmrKPst00

Source: Patron / Patron

Patron Bésame

Ingredients:

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver
1 oz Lime Juice
.5 oz Agave Nectar
2 Slices of Jalapeno
4 Blackberries

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake to chill. Add sparkles to the rim of the coupe glass. Strain ingredients into a coupe glass. Garnish/add sparkles to a coupe glass. Created in collaboration by PATRÓN Tequila and Tayshia Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvOa3_0kmrKPst00

Source: D'USSÉ / D'usse

D’USSE® XO Lunar New Year Old Fashioned

Ingredients:
2 oz D’USSE® XO
¾ oz Sweet Oolong Tea Syrup
3 Dashes Orange Bitters
Star Anise
Orange Peel

Method: Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QryPx_0kmrKPst00

Source: D'USSÉ / D'usse

D’USSÉ® FRENCH FROSÉ

Ingredients:

1 part D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
3 parts Maison Marcel Rosé
(or other French off-dry Rosé)
1⁄2 part simple syrup
2 fresh strawberries
2 cubes fresh watermelon
1 cup ice

Method: Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend until frothy. If needed, add water for a smoother texture. Pour into a stemless wine glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEqPu_0kmrKPst00

Source: D'USSÉ / D'usse

D’USSÉ® EVERY ROSE HAS ITS THORN

Ingredients:
2 parts hibiscus-infused D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
1 part rose water
1⁄2 part vanilla bean syrup
2 dashes of cinnamon bitters
top MARTINI & ROSSI® Prosecco

Method: Add D’USSÉ, rose water, vanilla syrup, and bitters into a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a champagne flute. Top with chilled MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Y8Ep_0kmrKPst00

Source: Campante / Campante

Campante Mezcal Lavender Kiss

Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Mezcal Campante
1/2 oz sweet Vermouth
1/4 oz Pedro Ximinez Sherry
1 dash Lavender bitters
1 dash of chocolate bitters

Method: Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and stir. Pour into a chilled coupe glass and serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txQ02_0kmrKPst00

Source: Campari / Campari

Campari Negroni Sbagliato

Ingredients:
1 part Campari
1 part 1757 Vermouth di Torino Rosso
1 part Cinzano Prosecco

Method: Stir the first two ingredients with ice in a glass. Top with prosecco. Garnish with an orange slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gD6Db_0kmrKPst00

Source: M Booth / M Booth

Aperol 3-2-1 Spritz

Ingredients:
Ice cubes
3 shots of Aperol
2 shots Cinzano Prosecco
1 shot of Soda Water (served from siphon or chilled bottle)
Slice of orange

Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol In a Stemmed ballon glass. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVbYR_0kmrKPst00

Source: Campari / Campari

Campari Spritz

Ingredients:
2 parts Campari
3 parts Cinzano Prosecco
1 part Soda Water
Ice
Orange slice garnish
Premium touch: Orange peel garnish

Method: Fill the wine glass with ice. Add Prosecco, Campari and soda water. Garnish with an orange slice.

Source: St-Germain / St-Germain

St-Germain Rosé Spritz

Ingredients:
1 oz St~Germain Elderflower Liqueur
2 ½ oz Strawberry-infused Rosé Wine (infuse 4 cups of quartered strawberries into a 750 ml bottle of rosé wine for at least 3 hours, then double strain)
2 oz Sparkling Yuzu

Method: Build ingredients over floral ice cubes in a wine glass, and garnish with Cherry Blossom Ice Cubes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fNvm6_0kmrKPst00

Source: D'usse / D'usse

D’ussé Love Potion

1 ¼ oz Noilly Prat Rouge
½ oz D’usse VSOP
½ oz demerara syrup (2:1)
½ oz lemon juice
3 oz black tea (English breakfast or similar)
2 dashes of chocolate bitters
1 dash angostura bitters

Method: Build ingredients besides tea into a glass, and top with piping hot tea. Pour into Toddy glass and garnish with a Cinnamon stick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIMuo_0kmrKPst00

Source: Lobos / Lobos

The Lobos Mezcal Valentine’s Sling
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Lobos Mezcal
1oz Lime Juice
.5oz Benedictine
.5oz Cherry Herring
1oz Hibiscus Tea

Method: Shake all ingredients in a shaking tin overdraft ice. Strain collins glass filled with draft ice. Fresh cherry duo on side of the glass and smoked rosemary sprig for garnish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1LMz_0kmrKPst00

Source: Martini & Rossi / Martini & Rossi

Martini & Rossi ‘Fiero & Tonic’

Ingredients:
2 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero
2 oz tonic water

Method: Pack a balloon glass with ice. Pour in an equal ratio of Fiero and tonic water. Stir gently for a few moments. Garnish with a lemon, grapefruit, or orange peel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5wsm_0kmrKPst00

Source: Glendalough / Glendalough


Glendalough Rose and Raspberry Fizz

Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Glendalough Rose Gin
½ oz Raspberry Syrup
½ oz Aperol
1 ½ oz Soda Water

METHOD: Shake all ingredients (except soda) with ice. Strain into a tall ice-filled glass. Add the soda, then garnish with a raspberry and a freshly torn and slapped sprig of mint.

