For Your Smithereens Sipping Pleasure: BOSSIP’s Ultimate Valentine’s Day Drink Guide

Just in time for Valentine’s Day 2023, we’ve put together a drink guide to booze up your smithereens-filled, solo, or platonic evening.

Regardless of your mood toward February 14th, a good drink can go a long way. If you’re eating at home we have several selections that can add to your dinner menu or if you’re taking your boo to a ritzy restaurant, we’ve got cocktail options for a nightcap. Regardless of your liquor preference, we think there’s something for everyone on this list.

From tequila to rum, to cognac the choice is yours and as always, please drink responsibly.

BACARDÎ DARLING DAIQUIRI

BACARDÍ Superior finds its perfect match with Martini and Rossi Fiero in this Aperitivo style Daiquiri to celebrate with your loved ones.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Superior

3/4 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero

1/2 oz Grapefruit Juice

1/4 oz Maraschino Liqueur

Lime Wheel as garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin. Add ice and shake. Strain into a coupe and garnish with a lime wheel.

BACARDÍ HEARTWARMER

INGREDIENTS:

35ml BACARDÍ Spiced

10ml Raspberry Syrup

50ml Warm Apple Juice

25ml Cream

METHOD:

1. Heat the rum, syrup, and apple juice

2. Pour into a heat-proof vessel

3. Float the cream and garnish with grated nutmeg (we suggest using a heart-shaped stencil! Don’t be lazy.)

BACARDÍ LOVE POTION

INGREDIENTS:

50 ml BACARDÍ Raspberry

50 ml Cranberry Juice

50 ml Sparkling Wine

METHOD: Build in a glass and garnish with two squeezed lime wedges and 2 raspberries on a skewer.

BACARDÎ KISS OF ESPRESSO

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho

1 oz Fresh Espresso

1 oz Coffee Liqueur

2 dash(es) Scrappy’s Chocolate Bitters

a pinch of Sea Salt

METHOD: Combine ingredients in Shaker. Shake until chilled. Strain up into Flute. Garnish.

VS French Cupid

Ingredients:

1.5 oz CÎROC VS French Brandy

0.75 oz maraschino

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz pineapple juice

2 dashes of bitters

Glassware: Couple Glass

Garnishes: Dash of Bitters

Method: CÎROC VS French Brandy, 0.75 oz maraschino, 0.75 oz lemon juice, 0.75 oz pineapple juice in a shaker. Add ice & shake well until everything is chilled.

BAILEYS RED MARTINI

Ingredients:

1 oz Baileys Strawberries and Cream

1 oz Vodka

Glassware: Martini Glass

Garnish: Strawberries

Method: Add Baileys Strawberries and Cream & vodka to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a martini glass.

BELOW

Empress 1908 ‘MINT TO BE’

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Empress 1908 Gin

1 oz White Cranberry Juice

¼ oz Elderflower Liqueur

¼ oz Lemon Juice

Soda Water (To Top)

Mint Leaves

Method: Shake all ingredients but soda water on ice, including mint. Strain into a chilled glass. Top with soda and garnish with mint leaves.

Grove Strawberry Sour

Ingredients:

2 oz. Seedlip Grove 42

1 oz. Grapefruit Juice

¾ oz. Strawberry Syrup

1 Egg White

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Strawberry

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker without ice. Shake for 15-20 seconds. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a rocks glass.

Buchanan’s Bucha Colada (Over crushed ice or frozen)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Buchanan’s Pineapple

2 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz Coconut Cream

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Glassware: Highball Glass

Garnish: Lime Wheel, Angostura Bitters Float

Method: Add Buchanan’s Pineapple, pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice, and ice into a shaker, and shake until cold. Pour into highball glass filled with crushed ice, and top with a float of Angostura bitters. Garnish with a lime wheel. Alternatively, make frozen in a blender, paired with Guacamole and Tostones.

CÎROC French Passion

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. CÎROC Passion

1 oz. Pineapple juice

.75 oz Hibiscus syrup

.75 oz Lemon juice

Top off with Champagne/sparkling wine

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Garnish: Edible Flowers

Method: Add all ingredients except the Champagne/sparkling wine into a shaker. Add ice and shake for about 8 to 10 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass, top off with Champagne/sparkling, and garnish.

Don Julio Blanco SANDIA MI AMOR

Ingredients:

6 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

16 oz Watermelon Juice

3 oz Cinnamon and Saffron Syrup

4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice and Orange Blossom Soda

Peppermint Leaves and edible flowers for garnish

Glassware: Highball glass

Garnish: Peppermint leaves

Method: Combine Tequila Don Julio Reposado, watermelon juice, cinnamon and saffron syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a Highball glass over fresh ice and top with orange blossom soda. Garnish with peppermint leaves and edible flowers.

Sailor Jerry’s ‘Heart Cracker Rum Cocktail’

Ingredients:

Handful of cinnamon candy hearts

1 ½ parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

¼ part grenadine

2 ½ parts ginger beer

Method: Crush cinnamon candy hearts and a rim rocks glass. Add ice. Add Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and grenadine to a cocktail shaker, mix, and pour over ice. Top with ginger beer.

Sailor Jerry’s ‘Third Wheel’

Ingredients:

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1/2 part dry curacao

1/2 part lemon juice

Method: Shake ingredients together with ice until chilled. Fine strain into a coupe glass with a half sugar rim. Garnish with orange peel.

Cutwater Spirits’ “I’ve Got A Slush on You”

Ingredients:

2oz Cutwater Hibiscus Vodka

2oz Aperol

2oz strawberry syrup

1oz lemon

6 drops of rose water

Method: Add ingredients to a blender with ice. Blend on high until smooth consistency. Pour into 2 cocktail glasses and garnish with a mini red rose.

Proper Peaches

Ingredients:

2 parts Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

1/2 part simple syrup

1 peach, diced

3-4 mint leaves

Splash of soda water

Method: Muddle peaches, simple syrup & mint leaves in a shaker. Add Proper No. Twelve and fill the shaker with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with mint leaves and a peach slice

Seagram’s Berry In Love Mimosa

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Seagram’s Pineapple Vodka

½ ounce of strawberry syrup

½ ounce in lemon juice

top with champagne

Garnish with strawberry and citrus peel

Method: Add everything to a shaker except the champagne. Shake then strain into a champagne glass. Top with champagne and garnish with strawberry and citrus peel.

Dos Hombres Lady Lover

Ingredients:

1.5oz Dos Hombres Mezcal

1/2oz Honey Syrup (half honey half hot water)

1/2oz Liquor 43

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

3/4oz Lemon Juice

Method: Add all ingredients to your shaker and vigorously shake. Serve in a rocks glass with half a rim of salt.

Dos Hombres and PopCorners® ‘THE SPICY AMIGO’

Ingredients:

2 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal

PopCorners® Spicy Queso

3/4 oz fresh lime juice and lime wedges

3/4 oz hot honey

1/2 oz Aperol

Spicy salt

Ginger beer

Method: Place a handful of PopCorners® Spicy Queso into a zip-top bag and crush to a fine dust using a rolling pin. Combine PopCorners® dust and a pinch of spiced salt onto a plate to taste. Run a lime wedge along the rim of a highball glass and dip into the PopCorners® dust and salt combo to rim the glass. Add Dos Hombres Mezcal, lime juice, hot honey, and Aperol into the glass over fresh ice. Stir, top with ginger beer and stir again. Garnish with a lime wheel and PopCorners® Spicy Queso as a “snack back!”

Woodford BOURBON RASPBERRY SOUR

Ingredients:

1.5oz. Woodford Double Oaked

0.5 Oz. Chambord

.75 Oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

3 Dashes Woodford Reserve Chocolate Bitters

Method: Add into glass over ice, stir well.

Filthy Martini Kit ($40)

Why make Valentine’s Day a little dirty when you could make it Filthy instead? The Filthy Martini Kit has everything you need to seamlessly put together martinis, including olive brine, two types of olives, and cocktail picks. Premium and delicious – this will take all of the work out of drink making, so you can focus on the main dish (and your main squeeze).

WeSake

Sake has an air of mystery and intrigue to it that makes it a sexy Valentine’s Day sipper.

Dulce Vida’s ‘Paloma Passion’

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila

1.5 oz Sparkling Water

1.5 oz Fresca or Lemon-Lime Soda

Squeeze of Fresh Lime Juice

Fresh Lime Wedge

Fresh Grapefruit Wheel

Method: Combine all ingredients. Pour contents over ice, and stir.

Aberfeldy 12 “Takes Two To Mango”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Aberfeldy 12

5 oz honey syrup

1 oz mango puree

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz St~Germain

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Method: Add all ingredients to tins, add ice and shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass and fill with ice. Garnish with a spear of fresh mango.

Teeling ‘Apple Of My Eye’

Ingredients:

2 parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

4 parts Apple Cider

½ part Honey

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, using a bar spoon twice to collect the honey. Shake until chilled and fine strain into a Highball glass with ice. Garnish with an apple slice.

Hennessy French Kiss

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hennessy Very Special or Hennessy V.S.O.P

0.5 oz Simple syrup

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Raspberry puree

1 Top with sparkling wine or champagne

1 Lemon Twist

1 Raspberry

Method:

Add all ingredients except champagne to the mixing tin with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a wine glass. Top with champagne. Garnish with a lemon twist and a raspberry. A fun twist on the French 75 recommended by Jacqueline Sanabia, Hennessy Ambassador Florida.

The Hennessy Dirty Shirley

Ingredients:

1oz Hennessy V.S

½ oz Dry Vermouth

½ oz Grenadine

2 dashes of Scrappy’s lime bitters (optional)

Method:

Pour all ingredients into an iced collins glass, top with lemon-lime soda. Gently stir to incorporate. Garnish lime wheel and brandied cherry. Created by Sean Johnson, Hennessy Ambassador New York.

Hennessy ‘Between the Sheets’

Ingredients:

1 oz Hennessy Very Special

1 oz Rum

1 oz Orange Curacao™

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Lemon Twist

Method: Add all liquids to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a Coupe or Martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Hennessy ‘The French 75’

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hennessy Very Special or Hennessy V.S.O.P

0.5 oz Simple syrup

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Top with sparkling wine or champagne

1 Lemon Twist

Method: Build directly in a Flute glass. Top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.

Hennessy ‘The Cozy Up Cocktail’

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

1 oz Honey Syrup

1 oz Lemon juice

3 Pieces of Ginger

1 Soda water or water

1 Cinnamon stick

Method: Muddle 3 pieces of Ginger in a shaker. Add the ingredients (except the soda) and ice. Shake and strain into glass. Add soda water. Garnish with a smoked cinnamon stick.

Patron Bésame

Ingredients:

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

1 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Nectar

2 Slices of Jalapeno

4 Blackberries

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake to chill. Add sparkles to the rim of the coupe glass. Strain ingredients into a coupe glass. Garnish/add sparkles to a coupe glass. Created in collaboration by PATRÓN Tequila and Tayshia Adams

D’USSE® XO Lunar New Year Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz D’USSE® XO

¾ oz Sweet Oolong Tea Syrup

3 Dashes Orange Bitters

Star Anise

Orange Peel

Method: Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice.

D’USSÉ® FRENCH FROSÉ

Ingredients:

1 part D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3 parts Maison Marcel Rosé

(or other French off-dry Rosé)

1⁄2 part simple syrup

2 fresh strawberries

2 cubes fresh watermelon

1 cup ice

Method: Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend until frothy. If needed, add water for a smoother texture. Pour into a stemless wine glass.

D’USSÉ® EVERY ROSE HAS ITS THORN

Ingredients:

2 parts hibiscus-infused D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1 part rose water

1⁄2 part vanilla bean syrup

2 dashes of cinnamon bitters

top MARTINI & ROSSI® Prosecco

Method: Add D’USSÉ, rose water, vanilla syrup, and bitters into a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a champagne flute. Top with chilled MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco.

Campante Mezcal Lavender Kiss

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Mezcal Campante

1/2 oz sweet Vermouth

1/4 oz Pedro Ximinez Sherry

1 dash Lavender bitters

1 dash of chocolate bitters

Method: Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and stir. Pour into a chilled coupe glass and serve.

Campari Negroni Sbagliato

Ingredients:

1 part Campari

1 part 1757 Vermouth di Torino Rosso

1 part Cinzano Prosecco

Method: Stir the first two ingredients with ice in a glass. Top with prosecco. Garnish with an orange slice.

Aperol 3-2-1 Spritz

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

3 shots of Aperol

2 shots Cinzano Prosecco

1 shot of Soda Water (served from siphon or chilled bottle)

Slice of orange



Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol In a Stemmed ballon glass. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

Campari Spritz

Ingredients:

2 parts Campari

3 parts Cinzano Prosecco

1 part Soda Water

Ice

Orange slice garnish

Premium touch: Orange peel garnish

Method: Fill the wine glass with ice. Add Prosecco, Campari and soda water. Garnish with an orange slice.

St-Germain Rosé Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz St~Germain Elderflower Liqueur

2 ½ oz Strawberry-infused Rosé Wine (infuse 4 cups of quartered strawberries into a 750 ml bottle of rosé wine for at least 3 hours, then double strain)

2 oz Sparkling Yuzu

Method: Build ingredients over floral ice cubes in a wine glass, and garnish with Cherry Blossom Ice Cubes.

D’ussé Love Potion

1 ¼ oz Noilly Prat Rouge

½ oz D’usse VSOP

½ oz demerara syrup (2:1)

½ oz lemon juice

3 oz black tea (English breakfast or similar)

2 dashes of chocolate bitters

1 dash angostura bitters

Method: Build ingredients besides tea into a glass, and top with piping hot tea. Pour into Toddy glass and garnish with a Cinnamon stick.

The Lobos Mezcal Valentine’s Sling

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Lobos Mezcal

1oz Lime Juice

.5oz Benedictine

.5oz Cherry Herring

1oz Hibiscus Tea

Method: Shake all ingredients in a shaking tin overdraft ice. Strain collins glass filled with draft ice. Fresh cherry duo on side of the glass and smoked rosemary sprig for garnish.

Martini & Rossi ‘Fiero & Tonic’

Ingredients:

2 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero

2 oz tonic water

Method: Pack a balloon glass with ice. Pour in an equal ratio of Fiero and tonic water. Stir gently for a few moments. Garnish with a lemon, grapefruit, or orange peel.



Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Glendalough Rose Gin

½ oz Raspberry Syrup

½ oz Aperol

1 ½ oz Soda Water

METHOD: Shake all ingredients (except soda) with ice. Strain into a tall ice-filled glass. Add the soda, then garnish with a raspberry and a freshly torn and slapped sprig of mint.