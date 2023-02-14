State acquires another 63.5 acres for Maumee State Forest

SWANTON — The recent acquisition of 63.5 acres to expand the Maumee State Forest in Fulton and Henry counties will help further the goals to improve wildlife habitat, soil health, and water quality in a much broader region, the state announced.

The Maumee Area of Concern is one of 43 around the Great Lakes region that the United States and Canada identified for improvements back in 1987 because of longstanding pollution issues, mostly with rivers and streams that flow into one of the five Great Lakes.

Though the Maumee State Forest is one of Ohio’s smallest, it is an important remnant of what once was the sprawling Oak Openings region. The 5,000-acre Metroparks Toledo Oak Openings Preserve Metropark is larger than the 3,452-acre forest that’s in parts of Fulton, Henry, and Lucas counties.

Both are mere fractions of the historic Oak Openings region, which decades ago spanned five miles across in one direction and 80 miles in another from Lucas, Fulton, Wood, and Henry counties in Ohio to Michigan’s Wayne and Monroe counties.

The newly acquired land lies adjacent to or near what’s under state control and is part of an overall effort to reconnect green spaces in that area through a program known as the Green Ribbon Initiative. Dating back to 2000, it now includes a large cross-section of conservation groups, government entities, and others trying to preserve what’s left.

In addition to improving water quality, the overall goal of the Green Ribbon Initiative is to improve numbers of frogs, toads, turtles, butterflies, and other wildlife in that area, while reducing invasive plants and deadly tree diseases.

“Our state forests are treasures that need to be protected,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in the state’s written announcement. “The benefits of conserving even more of this land will have a long-lasting impact on the health of Ohioans and the animals that call it home.”

The state natural resources department said it acquired the land through a U.S. EPA-managed Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a program the former Obama administration created in 2010 to help improve the Great Lakes ecosystem.

The property is a combination of agricultural land and woodland. It will be reforested with native trees and managed for invasive species control and forestry enhancements, the state agency said.

The project mirrors the goals of Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, which has brought an unprecedented investment to northwest Ohio for agricultural and wetlands work over the past two years. The governor announced in his recent State of the State address that its focus will shift more to other parts of the state this year, especially to rivers. It is being rebranded as H2Ohio Rivers.

“Expanding the Maumee State Forest combines several of our conservation and preservation efforts,” state natural resources director Mary Mertz said in the state’s announcement Friday. “By protecting and enhancing these lands, we are creating new recreation space, guarding critical habitat, and keeping water clean for future generations.”

The purchases add to eight other individual parcels the state has acquired in that area over the past four years to help expand the Maumee State Forest by 149 acres. Federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grants were used for those purchases, too, and H2Ohio funds supported the purchase and restoration of one 31-acre property, the Ohio DNR said.

“Adding to Maumee State Forest is a step toward a better future for Ohio,” ODNR Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser said. “It is important that we continue to increase forest cover and wildlife habitat, and that is exactly what this move will do.”

Stephanie O’Grady, Ohio DNR spokesman, said that the state agency will soon begin planting trees, removing invasive species, and restoring wetlands on the recently acquired sites.