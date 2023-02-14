Anthony Patterson England call-up would be 'richly deserved,' says Tony Mowbray

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has had his say on reports that Anthony Patterson is on the verge of an international call-up.

Tony Mowbray says an England call-up for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson would be ‘richly deserved.’

Patterson has played every Championship game for Sunderland this season and has impressed enough to be linked with a £10million move to Premier League duo Wolves and Leicester.

There has also been talk about him being called up by England to play in the Under-21 Euros this summer, which is further testament to his consistently fine performances.

Mowbray says he is unaware of any plans England might have, but he feels any international recognition Patterson receives would be very much deserved.

“That would be good, let’s see if that’s something that comes up,” Mowbray said when asked about the prospect of Patterson being called up to play for the England Under-21s.

“It’s not something I’ve got my eye over. I couldn’t tell you who the England Under-21 goalkeeper is. I couldn’t sit here and tell you the lad who played for their last game.

“I do know that Anthony is doing very well and if there is a call-up to be had it’s richly deserved.”

There have been one or two small errors from Patterson this season, as you would expect from any young goalkeeper, but generally his form has been exceptional.

Mowbray has certainly been impressed, and he sees one element in Patterson’s game in particular that is rare in goalkeepers.

“I think he’s done exceptionally well and has got an amazing temperament,” said Mowbray when asked about Patterson. “I see him working every day with Alessandro [Barcherini, the Sunderland goalkeeper coach].

“I’ve been in this job a long time in football management and I have to say the temperament of the goalkeeper we’ve got is just fantastic really, just a big, steady young guy who doesn’t get too uptight about anything.

“His personality is so measured, it’s amazing really and he finds a way to keep that ball out of the net, helps the team with balls into the box. His distribution is improving so there is lots of positives.”

