Jerry West on Sedale Threatt filling Magic Johnson’s shoes - “No one player could have done that”

The Lakers had an unlikely savior in Sedale Threatt when Magic Johnson suddenly retired.

Jerry West, Magic Johnson © RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sedale Threatt’s performance during the 1991-92 NBA season was one for the ages.

The Los Angeles Lakers badly needed a savior with Magic Johnson suddenly retiring and nobody thought that guy would be Threatt, a sixth-round pick in 1983 and a journeyman who only had 75 starts in the previous seven seasons.

According to Lakers legend and then GM Jerry West, nobody expected Threatt to respond to the challenge the way he did in ‘92.

"Laker fans were probably shocked at how well he played for us, and the energy and the enthusiasm he brought every day. He was very much appreciated, much more than people would ever know," West said .

Given the unique conditions, West added that no one could have done better in that situation.

"No one player could have done that because of the uniqueness of Earvin. And he was just an unbelievably solid contributor. He was a pro's pro, and even today, everyone would covet someone like him on their roster. Everyone," he added.

No-Pressure Situation

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Sedale Threatt in a trade on October 2, 1991, they were expected to bring him off the bench. But following Magic's retirement after his HIV announcement, then 30-year-old was immediately thrust into a limelight bigger than anything he had seen before.

Threatt had started the first three games of the 1991-92 season after Johnson was first thought to have been dealing with a bad case of the flu. But after the big announcement, head coach Mike Dunleavy told Threatt that he would be the Lakers’ starting point guard moving forward.

Dunleavy told Sedale, “No pressure” and “Just play your game.” But given who he was replacing, the responsibility was massive. Threatt said that even Magic himself told him to just do his best under the circumstances.

That “no-pressure” situation brought out the best in Sedale.

Threatt Kept Lakers’ Playoff Streak Going

The Purple and Gold were the best team of the 80s, winning five championships during the decade, including back-to-back during the 1987 and 1988 campaigns. But with Magic’s sudden departure and James Worthy’s injury, it was possible that the Los Angeles Lakers would go from losing to the Bulls in the 1991 Finals to missing the playoffs for the first time since the 1975-76 campaign.

But Threatt had the best year of his NBA career—he averaged 15.1 points and 7.2 assists per game while starting all 82 games for the Lakers. And with the team needing to win their final regular season game to keep their playoff streak alive, he scored 24 points to send his team to the postseason.

The following season, the Lakers made the playoffs again, with Threatt having another fantastic year. However, they finally missed the postseason during the 1993-1994 campaign.

Still, no one will forget how Sedale Threatt delayed the end of Showtime and kept the Lakers’ fans engaged until the next era of Shaq and Kobe arrived.