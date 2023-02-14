"I really respect that kid" - what Michael Jordan first told Phil Jackson about Kobe Bryant

Bryant pestered Jordan's closest friend in the media about the simplest details on how MJ approached his craft.

During Phil Jackson’s early days as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, he took the responsibility of helping Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal become the best players they could be.

Jackson, who coached Michael Jordan during their time together with the Chicago Bulls, knew that Bryant grew up adoring MJ, and the Zen Master did his superstar a favor by linking him up with Jordan. Jackson once requested Jordan to visit a training session with the Lakers and that’s when Bryant took the opportunity to meet his hero and even challenge him to a game of 1-on-1.

According to a long-time NBA reporter and one of Jordan’s closest friends, Ahmad Rashad, this was also the moment when Jordan told Jackson how much he respected Bryant.

"You guys can play one-on-one. Kobe was not backing down. He wanted to play. [laughs] And they got a little back and forth, and then when we were leaving the building, we're leaving the arena, and Michael goes, "You know, I really respect that kid. Really respect that kid, ” Rashad said as narrated by GQ Magazine.

Bryant asked Rashad everything about Jordan

In the same interview, Rashad also opened up about how Bryant knew he was Jordan’s favorite member of the media so he asked him the simplest details about how Jordan approached his craft. Apparently, it was Kobe who asked about Jordan the most, and Michael had no problem with it.

“ Kobe would ask me a bunch of things about Michael every time I saw him. He'd call me and ask, 'What does Michael do about this? How's he doing that? How about his training? How about this?' He was just one of those kinds of guys. And Michael put him under his wing like a little brother. There was that kind of respect there,” Rashad said.

“Yeah. And then I'd tell Michael, ‘Hey, Kobe asked me this and that the other.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, yeah. Well, no problem.’ It was just a normal, friendly thing,” Rashad added.

From idol to little brother

One of the best storylines about Bryant’s career was how he built a relationship with his favorite player in Jordan. The best part was that Michael accepted him with open arms because he knew Kobe was cut out of the same cloth as him.

Jordan went from having no idea who Kobe was to accepting him under his wing and eventually considering him as his little brother . That’s also the reason why Bryant will always be known as Jordan’s carbon copy or perhaps the Michael Jordan of this generation.