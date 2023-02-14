Questions surround money raised for Raleigh parade driver and girl who died

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are questions surrounding the money that was intended to go to those involved in the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl.

Some family members told CBS 17 they haven’t seen any of the cash from the fundraiser organized by an Ohio man.

It’s been months since Hailey Brooks was killed during the annual Raleigh Christmas Parade in the middle of downtown Raleigh.

Purple flowers now mark the spot where the deadly crash in the parade happened.

Now, CBS 17 has learned the money raised by hundreds of people to help the families impacted by the tragedy, hasn’t reached them.

“Someone had reached out to me saying they knew of someone setting up a GoFundMe and doing a truck rally in the name of Landen and Hailey,” said Jenna Chamberlain.

Chamberlain and her family felt touched that people were supporting her cousin, 20-year-old Landen Glass.

Raleigh Police said his truck ran over Brooks, killing her during the parade in November 2022.

“I thought, what a wonderful idea for the community and for both families,” explained Chamberlain.

The GoFundMe was set up by a man named Austin Ferrell. It drew in more than $7,000 in donations.

In December, CBS 17 crews spoke to him after he traveled from Ohio to show up for a trucking community rally he helped organize, to raise even more money.

“It struck everyone as a whole, because the incident that happened to Landen could happen to any of us,” Ferrell said on Dec. 10, 2022.

But Chamberlain told CBS 17 they haven’t seen a dime.

“On January 26, I was messaged and informed that he had taken the money and spent it,” she said.

She shared text messages, allegedly from Ferrell, saying, “I had to get into some of that money to make sure my kid could eat, had diapers and had water and lights.”

The messages later read, “Once I get my taxes back is when I plan on covering it.”

CBS17 asked Ferrell about it on Monday afternoon.

“Did you use those funds to pay some bills?”

“I did not,” Ferrell replied.

“Where do you think those screenshots came from?” asked CBS 17.

“I know it was in two separate accounts. The money. The funds were in two separate accounts. When the funds go into one account, a bill came out, well I had to get into the other account and put some money back in,” said Ferrell.

“[We] did see screen recordings from your TikTok account, where you are talking and you are saying where you are going to refund the money once taxes come in,” said CBS 17.

“GoFundMe currently has all of the funds. I don’t know how long it takes to issue the refunds,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell sent over a screenshot of an email, dated Feb. 11, asking GoFundMe to return to the money to the donors “once everything clears on my end.”

However, he did not send anything from officials at GoFundMe.

GoFundMe officials sent the following statement to CBS17:

“Our Trust & Safety team is currently in touch with the GoFundMe organizer. This review is ongoing while we gather additional information, and we will share updates as they become available.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.