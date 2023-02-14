Open in App
Canandaigua, NY
News 8 WROC

Country band ‘The Chicks’ coming to Canandaigua this summer

By George Gandy,

9 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Grammy award-winning band The Chicks is coming to Canandaigua as part of their 2023 world tour.

The Chicks, known for hit songs such as “Cowboy Take Me Away,” “Travelin’ Soldier,” and their 2020 song “March March,” will be performing at CMAC on August 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Band members Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer first became known from their debut album in 1998 titled “Wide Open Spaces.” Since then, the group has sold millions of albums and won 13 Grammy awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and several County Music Association Awards.

Singer-songwriter Ben Harper will also be performing alongside the Chicks — a musician known for hits such as “Diamonds on the Inside,” he collaborated with Maines on her solo album titled “Mother.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. More information can be found on CMAC’s website .

