BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A female booked in Southern Regional Jail was found to have suboxone in her body cavity.

According to State Police, Glenna Ratliff was booked in Southern Regional Jail when an X-ray machine scan showed something in her vagina area. Ratliff was asked to remove the item, and that is when officers discovered it was a strip of Suboxone that was wrapped in plastic.

The evidence was collected, and Ratliff was charged with bringing contraband into Southern Regional Jail.