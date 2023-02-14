Man Tries Vintage 'Hot Dog Cooker' From the 1970s and It's Something Else

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Do you love hot dogs so much that you would buy a device to could cook them anytime you’d like? TikTok content creator @ flavorgod takes us on a culinary trip down memory lane. Thankfully, this cooking machine never made it past the 70s.

We know they weren’t making this energy-efficient back then.

We didn’t have one of these devices when we were growing up in the 70s, but we would have had some fun with it if we did! He’s showing us his eBay purchase, and it’s called Fast Frank. An electronic device made to cook your dogs. It appears to hold about six hotdogs, which he attaches to metal electrodes on each end. Then he places the lid over top and turns it on. A few minutes later, it's sizzling and steaming. That must send quite a smell through the house. And when he takes the lid off, they appear to be perfectly electrocuted. We can't decide if this machine is the work of a genius or if it's just plain hilarious. All we know is that a power cord from the 1970s; is not one we would trust today.

The audience was amused by this device. Viewer @Fen commented, “Hilarious, how many specialty appliances exist to cook the easiest pre-cooked product there is?” So true. Viewer @duckiebabe67 said, “Looks like it will cause a 1970s house fire. My nerves say no.” We agree. Viewer @JohnKnight commented, “I can smell this video. We were just tougher kids back then.” That’s for sure.

If you have one of these machines and you also have an old Easy Bake oven at home, you can pull these relics out and make yourself a nice meal. Just don’t leave them unattended while they are in use and keep a fire extinguisher handy.