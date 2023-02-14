Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Melting hearts’: Newborn babies at Boston hospital dressed to dazzle on Valentine’s Day

By Frank O'Laughlin,

9 days ago

Newborn babies are ready to dazzle the staff of nurses at a hospital in Boston after they were dressed up in adorable outfits in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

“The babies of the Brigham NICU are excited to celebrate their very first Valentine’s Day,” a spokesperson for Brigham and Women’s Hospital said.

The hospital on Tuesday morning shared photos of a number of infants decked out in festive holiday attire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2dCa_0kmrBi1h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPyHn_0kmrBi1h00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GvOOC_0kmrBi1h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wm3aJ_0kmrBi1h00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YMEY_0kmrBi1h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvajH_0kmrBi1h00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HadRq_0kmrBi1h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODuDR_0kmrBi1h00

The hospital spokesperson added, “Although they won’t be eating any chocolate, these sweet faces will be getting lots of love & melting some hearts today!”

Local hospitals typically dress up newborns for the various holidays, including Halloween and special events like Opening Day at Fenway Park.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Hingham mother believes friend’s drink spiked during sit-down dinner
Hingham, MA1 day ago
‘This is Boston. Nice.’ The story behind Boston’s newest billboard
Boston, MA4 hours ago
North End roof collapse reminds neighbors of another scare involving vacant building
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boston clergy to discuss recent violence in wake of 3 fatal shootings since Saturday
Boston, MA1 day ago
Man arrested for allegedly starting Boston fire that left 8 people homeless
Boston, MA1 day ago
Lowell apartment residents finally getting working elevators back after several weeks
Lowell, MA2 days ago
Tractor-trailer crushed after collision with Somerville bridge
Somerville, MA1 day ago
New England’s Unsolved: 45 years later, the search for Julie Campbell’s killer continues
Cambridge, MA2 days ago
Boston clergy call for action in response to recent violence
Boston, MA1 day ago
Randolph daycare worker charged after mom says 2-year-old daughter’s mouth taped shut
Randolph, MA1 day ago
North End roof collapse impacting neighboring buildings
Boston, MA8 hours ago
15-year-old boy facing charges after teen stabbed multiple times at Cape Cod mall
Barnstable, MA2 days ago
Woman hospitalized, road left littered with trash after BMW slams into house in Hanson
Hanson, MA2 days ago
Two Boston buildings evacuated after neighboring roof collapses
Boston, MA13 hours ago
Police: Several businesses, places of worship, hit with hateful graffiti in Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH2 days ago
Lynn police investigating after 2 women found suffering from gunshot wounds in bullet-riddled car
Lynn, MA1 day ago
DA outlines timeline of Andover family murder-suicide
Andover, MA1 day ago
NH State Police searching for two ‘vulnerable’ women driving between Massachusetts and Maine
Topsham, ME1 day ago
Police investigating another deadly shooting in a Boston neighborhood
Boston, MA2 days ago
Police: Man facing charges after ‘crypto currency mining operation’ discovered under Cohasset school
Cohasset, MA13 hours ago
Revere residents complain of crashes along ‘dangerous’ stretch of road
Revere, MA3 days ago
Massachusetts law enforcement agencies seeing uptick in ‘Glock switch’ recoveries
Boston, MA1 day ago
Multi-vehicle crash in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel brings traffic on I-93 to virtual standstill
Boston, MA2 days ago
Hanson neighborhood left littered with trash after car goes off road, slams into house
Hanson, MA2 days ago
Firefighters battle fire at Ferry Street home in Everett
Everett, MA3 days ago
After monthslong investigation, man arrested for robbing Peabody mail carrier at gunpoint, per DOJ
Peabody, MA2 days ago
MassDOT: All lanes reopened on I-495 following removal of stranded MBTA train car
Chelmsford, MA1 day ago
Common recycling mistakes can cause big problems
Peabody, MA2 days ago
State police searching for 2 cars that may have been racing before deadly crash on I-93 in Braintree
Braintree, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy