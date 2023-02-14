‘Melting hearts’: Newborn babies at Boston hospital dressed to dazzle on Valentine’s Day

Newborn babies are ready to dazzle the staff of nurses at a hospital in Boston after they were dressed up in adorable outfits in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

“The babies of the Brigham NICU are excited to celebrate their very first Valentine’s Day,” a spokesperson for Brigham and Women’s Hospital said.

The hospital on Tuesday morning shared photos of a number of infants decked out in festive holiday attire.

The hospital spokesperson added, “Although they won’t be eating any chocolate, these sweet faces will be getting lots of love & melting some hearts today!”

Local hospitals typically dress up newborns for the various holidays, including Halloween and special events like Opening Day at Fenway Park.

