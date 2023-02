LeBron James' SVSM teammate Dru Joyce III discussed his relationship with LeBron. Thoughts on LeBron breaking the NBA scoring record and what it was like to watch it live. Joyce III on playing for his father Dru Joyce II at SVSM.

