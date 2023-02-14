Open in App
Axios Salt Lake City

LDS church leader "clarifies" support for marriage equality law

By Erin Alberty,

9 days ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supported a 2022 federal marriage equality law because it "protects the tax-exempt status" and other privileges of religious groups that oppose same-sex marriage, a church leader announced last weekend.

  • "The focus of the Church's efforts was not on same-sex marriage, but on ensuring the act contained the necessary protections for religious freedom," church apostle Dallin H. Oaks said Saturday.

Why it matters: The church won praise from LGBTQ+ rights advocates last November after backing the Respect for Marriage Act, which requires states to recognize same-sex marriages that take place in other states.

  • Some progressive Mormons said the move signaled a " dramatic " softening of the church's historically aggressive opposition to gay rights.
  • Instead, Oaks said, the church was more interested in protecting itself from legal action as it refuses to perform same-sex weddings.

Details: Oaks explicitly denied that the church's stance had changed, adding the law's effect was "misunderstood” as news outlets focused on the part that "affirmed same-sex marriage."

Catch up quick: Oaks previously called for a new legal "balance between religious freedom and nondiscrimination."

Of note: The church publicly supported the Respect for Marriage Act after Congress added religious freedom exemptions amid fears from some conservatives that the IRS could revoke the tax-exempt status of religious groups that oppose marriage equality.

  • They pointed to Bob Jones University, which lost its tax exemption in 1983 because of its ban on interracial dating. The church at the time filed a legal brief siding with the university on religious freedom grounds.

Between the lines: While progressive members celebrated the church's support for the act, some conservative members said church leaders backtracked on sacred doctrine — and those appear to be the members Oaks hoped to reassure.

  • "Some of our members have expressed concerns that the new national Respect for Marriage law is in conflict with the Church’s teachings against same-sex marriage," Oaks said, explaining the reason for his remarks.

Meanwhile, Oaks also said church members should "strengthen our unity, not … glorify our diversity."

  • The comments have drawn criticism from members and others who argue church culture is too conformist and exclusive.
