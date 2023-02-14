LDS church leader "clarifies" support for marriage equality law

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supported a 2022 federal marriage equality law because it "protects the tax-exempt status" and other privileges of religious groups that oppose same-sex marriage, a church leader announced last weekend.

"The focus of the Church's efforts was not on same-sex marriage, but on ensuring the act contained the necessary protections for religious freedom," church apostle Dallin H. Oaks said Saturday.

Why it matters: The church won praise from LGBTQ+ rights advocates last November after backing the Respect for Marriage Act, which requires states to recognize same-sex marriages that take place in other states.

Some progressive Mormons said the move signaled a " dramatic " softening of the church's historically aggressive opposition to gay rights.

Instead, Oaks said, the church was more interested in protecting itself from legal action as it refuses to perform same-sex weddings.

Details: Oaks explicitly denied that the church's stance had changed, adding the law's effect was "misunderstood” as news outlets focused on the part that "affirmed same-sex marriage."

Catch up quick: Oaks previously called for a new legal "balance between religious freedom and nondiscrimination."

Church members in same-sex marriages may be disciplined, according to the church's General Handbook , and church-affiliated universities ban same-sex dating .

Of note: The church publicly supported the Respect for Marriage Act after Congress added religious freedom exemptions amid fears from some conservatives that the IRS could revoke the tax-exempt status of religious groups that oppose marriage equality.

They pointed to Bob Jones University, which lost its tax exemption in 1983 because of its ban on interracial dating. The church at the time filed a legal brief siding with the university on religious freedom grounds.

Between the lines: While progressive members celebrated the church's support for the act, some conservative members said church leaders backtracked on sacred doctrine — and those appear to be the members Oaks hoped to reassure.

"Some of our members have expressed concerns that the new national Respect for Marriage law is in conflict with the Church’s teachings against same-sex marriage," Oaks said, explaining the reason for his remarks.

Meanwhile, Oaks also said church members should "strengthen our unity, not … glorify our diversity."