Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Miracles Amidst Earthquakes — From Ella to RiRi — Unarmed Black Man Killed By Louisiana Police

Here’s What You Need To Know On Tuesday, February 14th, 2023

1. Miracles Ongoing Amidst Earthquake Tragedies in Turkey and Syria

What You Need to Know:

Monday marked one week since earthquakes destroyed entire cities and communities in the countries of Turkey and Syria. Authorities report an estimated 36,000 people have died. Among the rubble, there are stories of hope and the survivors. One little girl was pulled to safety Monday by rescuers, after being trapped for days.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that a baby girl, born under the rubble of her family’s home in Syria, is doing well and may be released from the hospital soon.

2. NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII – Eagles vs Chiefs

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

The Super Bowl halftime show didn’t always feature the latest musical sensation. The halftime show originally featured university marching bands, drill teams, and other performance ensembles.

Singers took the stage in Super Bowl IV, but in Super Bowl VI, the world met Ella Fitzgerald, who became the first Black woman in Super Bowl history to step into the arena. Set in New Orleans, the show was a tribute to Louis Armstrong, who had died the year prior. Fitzgerald performed “Mack the Knife,” a 1928 song by German composer Kurt Weill.

3. House Speaker Vote

What You Need to Know:

House Republicans began their promised aggressive oversight of the Biden administration, focusing on what watchdogs described as “indications of widespread fraud” in federal coronavirus aid programs initiated under President Donald Trump.

GOP lawmakers complained that too little attention was paid to the problems when Democrats controlled Congress. Democrats blamed the Trump administration for much of the mess.

4. Black Man Killed By Louisiana Police Confirmed Unarmed; Protesters Demand Footage Release, Family Files Lawsuit

What You Need to Know:

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was fatally shot by police outside a Shreveport, Louisiana after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call. Col. Lamar Davis, the superintendent of Louisiana State Police, confirmed Bagley to be unarmed and said no weapon was found on or near him.

Alexander Tyler, the 23-year-old Shreveport police officer who shot Bagley, has been placed on administrative leave.

5. Tax Payment Options

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY CATRINA M. CRAFT, CPA

What You Need to Know:

Tax payment is an unavoidable part of many citizens’ lives. If you’re not able to pay the tax you owe by your original filing due date, the balance is subject to interest and a monthly late payment penalty. Remember, it’s always in your best interest to pay in full as soon as you can to minimize the additional charges.

Short-Term Payment Plans

If you can’t pay in full immediately, you may qualify for additional time -up to 180 days- to pay in full. There’s no fee for this full payment; however, interest and any applicable penalties continue to accrue until your liability is paid in full.