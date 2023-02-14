Trump Faces First Major Challenger For GOP Presidential Nomination, Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Campaign

Nikki Haley , the former governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador, declared her candidacy for president on Tuesday.

In a video announcement, Haley said, “Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, kicked around.”

She vowed to take on foreign and domestic adversaries, saying, “You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

Polls show that Haley could be a strong contender, and may shake up the race for the Republican presidential nomination. A recent survey found that in a three-way race, when former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (who has yet to join the race) were to be joined by Haley , 38% said they would vote for Trump, compared to 35% for DeSantis and 11% for Haley.

In launching her campaign, Haley said she intends to focus on cultural issues, condemning the Democrats for encouraging “socialism” and “wokeism.”

She will be emphasizing her own background as the daughter of Indian immigrants and South Carolina’s first female and nonwhite governor as an example that “systemic racism” is not a problem in the U.S.

Photo: Gage Skidmore on flickr

