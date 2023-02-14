Change location
Benzinga
Leidos Registers 6% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Digitization
By Anusuya Lahiri,9 days ago
- Leidos Holdings, Inc (NYSE: LDOS ) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6% year-over-year to $3.697 billion, beating the consensus of $3.62 billion. Revenue grew 5% organically .
- The most significant revenue contributors were the Navy Next Generation Enterprise Network Recompete (NGEN-R) Service Management, Integration, and Transport (SMIT) contract.
- Defense Solutions' revenue rose 0.3% year-over-year to $2.07 billion. Civil revenue grew 17.3% year-over-year to $938 million. Health revenue expanded 9.7% year-over-year to $691 million.
- Net bookings totaled $3.7 billion, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0. As a result, the backlog was $35.8 billion.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 40 bps to 10.7%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beat the consensus of $1.61.
- Leidos held $516 million in cash and equivalents and generated $52 million in free cash flow.
- "Our performance validated that our diversified and resilient portfolio and our investments in technology and innovation are positioning us for growth in key customer missions, including digital modernization, cyber, hypersonics, and force protection," Leidos CEO Roger Krone said.
- FY23 Outlook : Leidos saw revenue to $14.7 billion — $15.1 billion.
- Leidos saw non-GAAP EPS of $6.40 — $6.80.
- Price Action: LDOS shares closed lower by 0.11% at $100.71 on Monday.
This article Leidos Registers 6% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Digitization originally appeared on Benzinga.com.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0