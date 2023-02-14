Change location
Benzinga
Vir Biotech To Work On Next-Gen COVID-19 Solutions Independently, Or With Other Partners, As GSK Walks Out
By Vandana Singh,9 days ago
- Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR ) has amended the research collaboration agreement established with GSK plc (NYSE: GSK ) in 2020.
- Vir will continue its ongoing efforts to discover, develop and advance COVID-19 solutions and other potential coronavirus outbreaks, independently or with other partners .
- The companies will continue working to ensure ongoing access to sotrovimab for patients worldwide, where authorized, and to develop new therapies for influenza and other respiratory diseases.
- In August 2022, Vir and GSK said they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19, citing evolving COVID-19 landscape and FDA discussions .
- In April 2022, the FDA said the companies' sotrovimab is no longer authorized to treat COVID-19 in any U.S. region due to increases in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant .
- In April 2020, GSK and Vir collaborated to research and develop solutions for coronaviruses.
- In 2021, the companies expanded their collaboration to include researching and developing new therapies for influenza and other respiratory viruses.
- Under the terms of the new amended agreement, Vir retains the sole rights to the solutions arising from the collaborative coronavirus vaccine and antibody programs, subject to tiered low- to mid-single-digit royalties to GSK.
- Price Action: VIR shares are down 1.53% at $25.78, and GSK shares are up 0.17% at $36.28 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
