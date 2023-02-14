Top 5 Industrials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In February

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH )

Universal Logistics recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. "2022 was a year of record setting financial performance for the company," said Universal's CEO Tim Phillips. "And we closed out the year with yet another, reporting our best ever fourth quarter earnings in company history." The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $17.50 .

RSI Value: 29.77

29.77 ULH Price Action: Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings dropped 9% to close at $29.66 on Monday and added 0.8% in after-hours trading.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL )

Azul said for January 2023 consolidated passenger traffic increased 21.3% compared to January 2022 on capacity increase of 23.5%. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $4.83.

RSI Value: 28.18

28.18 AZUL Price Action: Shares of Azul fell 4.7% to close at $4.89 on Monday and added 0.4% in after-hours trading.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVTL )

Vertical Aerospace, during November, posted Q3 earnings of $0.57 per share. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $1.8282.

RSI Value: 20.85

20.85 EVTL Price Action: Shares of Vertical Aerospace fell 1.6% to close at $1.88 on Monday and added 2.1% in after-hours trading.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR )

PACCAR Inc recently reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $8.13 billion. Preston Feight, chief executive officer said, "PACCAR’s excellent results reflect the strong demand for premium quality DAF, Peterbilt and Kenworth new truck models worldwide, record aftermarket parts profits and strong financial services performance ." The company’s 52-week low is $51.33.

RSI Value: 22.00

22.00 PCAR Price Action: Shares of PACCAR rose 0.4% to close at $73.00 on Monday and added 0.5% in after-hours trading.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX )

The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. "For the full year, we generated record operating revenue, identified significant fixed costs that we are taking out of the business, and realigned our Truckload segment to improve operating profitability going forward," said Eric Fuller, President, and CEO. The company has a 52-week low of $1.44.

RSI Value: 26.85

26.85 USX Price Action: Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises dropped 2% to close at $1.48 on Monday and added 4.1% in after-hours trading.

Read More: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

This article Top 5 Industrials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In February originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.