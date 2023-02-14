$6M Bet On RxSight? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

RxSight

The Trade: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST ) Director Juliet Bakker Tammenoms acquired a total of 480,000 shares an average price of $ $12.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6 million.

(NASDAQ: RXST ) Director Juliet Bakker Tammenoms acquired a total of 480,000 shares an average price of $ $12.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6 million. What’s Happening: RxSight announced pricing of a public offering of common stock.

RxSight announced pricing of a public offering of common stock. What RxSight Does: RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated towards improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery.

Brown & Brown

The Trade: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO ) Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired a total of 3,400 shares at an average price of $57.92. To acquire these shares, it cost around $196.93 thousand.

(NYSE: BRO ) Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired a total of 3,400 shares at an average price of $57.92. To acquire these shares, it cost around $196.93 thousand. What’s Happening: Brown & Brown, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Brown & Brown, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Brown & Brown Does: Brown & Brown Inc is an insurance agent and broker that offers insurance products and services, primarily in the areas of property, casualty, and employee benefits, by connecting customers with insurance companies.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX ) 10% owner Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC bought a total of 11,000 shares at an average price of $7.98. To acquire these shares, it cost around $87.81 thousand.

(NASDAQ: RXRX ) 10% owner Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC bought a total of 11,000 shares at an average price of $7.98. To acquire these shares, it cost around $87.81 thousand. What’s Happening: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.35 per share.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.35 per share. What Recursion Pharmaceuticals Does: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company.

Check This Out: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

This article $6M Bet On RxSight? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.