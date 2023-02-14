Gilat Satellite Networks Clocks 8% Revenue Growth In Q4; Names New Chair As Isaac Angel Set To Retire In March

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILT ) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $72.6 million, missing the consensus of $74.1 million .

Non-GAAP operating income was $7.1 million, up 8% Y/Y.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beat the consensus of $0.06.

Gilat held $87.1 million in cash and equivalents.

Chair Transition: Isaac Angel , Chairman of the Board, planned to retire effective March 8 due to personal time constraints. The Board has appointed Ami Boehm as the new Chairman of the Board.

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "2022 marked key achievements in several strategic areas. We delivered SkyEdge IV, our leading ground segment for next-generation satellite communication, to over 20 gateways worldwide, enabling hundreds of Gbps of capacity and securing tens of millions of dollars' worth of contract awards."

Outlook: Gilat saw FY23 revenue of $260 million - $280 million (consensus $279.3 million).

Gilat saw FY23 revenue of $260 million - $280 million (consensus $279.3 million). Price Action: GILT shares traded higher by 2.66% at $5.79 premarket on the last check Monday.

