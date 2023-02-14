An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH ) address that had been dormant for more than seven years recently sprung to life. It contained 100 ETH, worth $149,980.

What Happened: At the time of purchase in 2015, 100 Ethereum was bought for $6700, when the coin was trading at $67. Fast forward to today, Ethereum is trading at $1501, leading to a 2140% increase in its price since 2015.

See More : Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

The Whale Alert data reveals that the dormant address was activated a few of hours ago, with a gas fee of 0.00033502177254 ETH ($0.50).

Last week, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) and Ethereum whales were turning heads among crypto traders. The whales moved a massive $743 million of the two cryptos in just three transfers, according to Blockchain data.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Get Butterflies Ahead Of Valentine's Day Inflation Data: Analyst Warns Apex Crypto Could Fall To $18.5K

This article Ancient Ethereum Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 2,100% Gains After 7.5 Years Of Dormancy originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.