Zoetis Posts Better Than Expected Q4 Earnings On Higher Companion Animal Products, Issues Upbeat Annual Guidance

- Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS ) has reported Q4 FY22 revenue of $2.04 billion , an increase of 4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion.
- Adjusted EPS was $1.15, up 15% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.05.
- "We grew revenue 8% operationally, driven by our innovative companion animal franchises across parasiticides, dermatology and pain. We also grew our adjusted net income faster than sales for the year, at 11% operationally, while continuing to support investments in R&D, manufacturing capacity, and sales and marketing efforts that will drive future growth," said Kristin Peck, CEO.
- Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.112 billion, an increase of 7%. Sales of companion animal products increased by 12%, driven by growth in the parasiticide portfolio, primarily Simparica Trio for dogs.
- Guidance: Zoetis expects FY23 revenues of $8.575- $8.725 billion compared to the consensus of $8.57 billion, with operational growth of 6%-8%.
- The company forecasts adjusted EPS of $5.34-$5.44 versus the consensus of $5.33.
- Price Action: ZTS shares are up 3.60% at $169.00 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
